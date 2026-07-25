July 25, 2026 9:09 PM हिंदी

2nd T20I: Thought the boys bowled well in patches, but credit to India as well, says Raza

Thought the boys bowled well in patches, but credit to India as well, says Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza on his team's defeat in the second T20I in Harare on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Harare, July 25 (IANS) Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza lauded India's superior skill following his team's 90-run defeat in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, adding that the opposition batters proved too good while taking personal responsibility for his own poor form with the bat.

Riding on explosive half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, India posted a formidable 219/5 before bundling out Zimbabwe for 129 to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

“I thought the boys bowled well in patches, but credit to India as well. Some of the shots they played and the skill they showed today were certainly admirable,” said Raza at the conclusion of the game.

“We've been saying for some time now that we can be better in the field, and if the fielding department can support the bowlers a bit more, it'll add extra pressure on the opposition. But I don't want to take anything away from the Indian batters. The display they put on today is certainly something we can learn from," he added.

He also praised wicketkeeper-batter Kishan for hitting an explosive 81. “Certainly, Ishan has done that quite regularly and consistently. I think he's going through a really good patch and batting very well, especially at number three, which can be a very tricky role. He and Tilak batted really well and, like I said, the skill they have and what they showed us today is something we can learn from. Hopefully, it'll help us improve as well.”

Raza further admitted he could have done better with the bat as Zimbabwe always had the mindset to chase 220. “We were always going to go for it. If you look at our openers, they gave us exactly the sort of start we needed. Unfortunately, it comes down to inexperience at times and sometimes shot selection, which is where we're letting ourselves down.

“But most importantly, I think I've been letting the team down as captain with my batting. The onus is on me to get it right because the team needs my runs, and unfortunately that hasn't been the case over the last two T20 games. But, Inshallah, I'll do my best to turn it around because the team could really do with my runs.”

--IANS

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