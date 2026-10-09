2nd T20I: Hope credits partnerships, Rutherford's fireworks after WI script record chase in Ranchi

Ranchi, Oct 9 (IANS) West Indies captain Shai Hope said building partnerships and Sherfane Rutherford's explosive batting were key to his team's six-wicket victory over India in the second T20I, as the visitors chased down a daunting target of 250 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex here on Friday.

Hope smashed a blistering 45-ball century, while Rutherford hammered 84 off 37 deliveries to help the West Indies complete the second-highest successful run chase in men's T20I cricket, reaching 252/4 with two overs to spare.

Reflecting on the early setbacks that saw the visitors reduced to 5/2, Hope admitted the chase had become challenging but said playing in India always gave a team belief that a target could be achieved.

"That it's going to be a tough chase. But when you chase here in India, you always give yourself a chance. You always think you're in the game, regardless of what score is on the board. But five for two was always going to be challenging," Hope said after being named Player of the Match.

Hope said the partnership with Rovman Powell helped the West Indies regain momentum before Rutherford's counter-attacking knock provided the decisive impetus to the chase.

"When we got that partnership there, myself and Rovman, we just got some more impetus in the innings, and then obviously Sherfane came and did what he did, played really well with the bat, and just gave us that spark that we needed to get over the line today," he said.

The West Indies skipper also explained why he was content to let Rutherford take the attacking role during their match-winning 120-run fourth-wicket partnership. Hope reached his century off 45 balls, while Rutherford's 84 included seven fours and seven sixes.

"Yes, the thing about cricket, I really believe that we need to bat a lot better in partnerships. It's something that we tend to lack every now and again, but sometimes you just got to sit back, as you say, and watch (your partner) play shots," he said.

"In that situation there, as long as we kept going at the rate to keep up with the game, then I didn't need to take any unnecessary risk. I thought we were going really nicely, so just about calculating that chase as best we can," Hope added.

Hope also praised off-spinner Roston Chase, whose three-wicket haul helped the West Indies recover after India's explosive start with the bat. Chase returned figures of 3/24, providing crucial breakthroughs as the hosts were restricted to 249/5.

"Amazing. On a surface and a field like this, to go at six runs an over is unbelievable. So he really kept us in the game. I know it was very difficult conditions to bowl on, so the way how he bowled and kept us in the game made it a lot easier for us to do that throughout the chase, that score," Hope said.

Asked about his ability to clear the boundaries consistently, Hope credited his bats and the conditions while acknowledging that luck had also played a role in his outstanding innings.

"I just must say, all those SS bats that I have are pretty good. But yeah, the ball seemed to be travelling quite a bit here. Yes, the boundaries were a little bit bigger on the bigger side, but you just got to back myself. Just once the ball's in my zone, look at the best option to get the boundary, and it just came off well today. As I said before, I got to get some luck going my way, and today was one of those days for me," he said.

The West Indies captain said his recent run of form was a result of preparation and maintaining mental freshness rather than any special comfort playing in India.

"It's a tough one. You know, when you're scoring runs, you're just happy. Maybe I could say it's a good streak I have with my form right now, but I just think the way I'm preparing, the way I'm trying to stay mentally fresh and ready is giving me the best chance of performing. I just hope it continues as long as possible," he said.

Despite his remarkable century, Hope insisted he was not allowing the success to affect his mindset.

"No, definitely not. I never try to get too high. I try to keep myself as neutral as I can," he added.

The victory gave the West Indies a 1-0 lead in the series, with the visitors producing a remarkable recovery after Mayank Yadav's three-wicket burst had put India in control early in the chase.

--IANS

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