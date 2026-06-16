2nd ODI: Upbeat India eye series win as Afghanistan look for batting support for Gurbaz (Preview)

Lucknow, June 16 (IANS) India will look to wrap up the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan when the teams meet in the second match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajyapaye Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Having secured a solid win in the rain-shortened opening ODI, India leads the series 1-0. Another victory would clinch the contest. However, with the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching and about two dozen ODIs left before the tournament, the team management is taking every chance to try out combinations and evaluate players in various roles.

India's bowling attack performed well in Dharamsala, and another strong showing would strengthen their hold on the series. In the pace department, debutant Gurnoor Brar impressed in the first match and is expected to get another chance, while fellow newcomer Prince Yadav awaits his opportunity.

One major decision ahead of the second ODI is about Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm wrist spinner was a regular in India's home ODI series against South Africa and New Zealand, but he has struggled with his form lately. After a modest IPL season, he had a disappointing performance in the one-off Test and missed selection for India's recent T20I squads for the Ireland and England tours, as well as the Asian Games.

Despite this, ODIs remain Kuldeep's best format, and his ability to take wickets in the middle overs may lead the team management to consider bringing him back into the lineup. Head coach Gautam Gambhir’s preference for versatile players suggests that Washington Sundar will likely keep his spot, which may leave debutant Harsh Dubey at risk despite his impressive three-wicket haul in the opening ODI.

Another player aiming for a spot is Yashasvi Jaiswal. With Virat Kohli sidelined due to a hamstring injury, the No. 3 position is open for experimentation. Ishan Kishan played in the opener, but Jaiswal's recent performances across formats have boosted his chances of making the XI.

India will also look for a stronger performance from veteran opener Rohit Sharma, who was run out cheaply in the first ODI. Gill, on the other hand, will feel positive about how his team handled pressure and adjusted to the rain-affected conditions in Dharamsala.

For Afghanistan, the task is clear--deliver a more complete batting performance. Rahmanullah Gurbaz's aggressive century was the highlight in the opening ODI, but he received little help from the rest of the batting lineup, leading to a less competitive total.

The visitors will also hope that the conditions in Lucknow favour their strong spin attack. Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, and Mohammad Nabi struggled to apply consistent pressure on the Indian batsmen in Dharamsala, but a slower surface in Lucknow could work to their advantage.

When: July 17, Wednesday at 1:30 PM IST

Where: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajyapaye Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on JioStar.

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Kharoti, Fareed Ahmad Malik, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.

--IANS

hs/bsk/