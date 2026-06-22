2026 FIFA WC: Germany lose Schlotterbeck for remainder after ankle ligament injury

Boston, June 22 (IANS) Germany have suffered a major setback in their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign after central defender Nico Schlotterbeck was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with an ankle ligament injury.

The Borussia Dortmund defender picked up the injury during Germany's 2-1 Group E win over the Ivory Coast on Saturday. He had to leave the game at half-time, and Antonio Rudiger took his place. Scans the following day confirmed a torn ligament in his left ankle.

“Schlotterbeck suffered an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his left ankle and will be out for several months. The defender of German runners-up Borussia Dortmund will stay with the team in the USA for now,” Germany said in a statement on Monday.

The injury cuts short what had been a promising World Cup run for the 26-year-old, who had become a key player in Julian Nagelsmann's defense. Since the tournament is already happening, Germany cannot call up a replacement.

Nagelsmann shared his frustration over losing one of his top defenders but praised Schlotterbeck's spirit after the injury.

“Schlotti will be greatly missed on the pitch as an outstanding defender, especially for his excellent build-up play,” Nagelsmann said. “It could have been his World Cup. Yesterday, we all tried to lift his spirits – fortunately, he is a very positive character who is already looking ahead.”

The German coach also pointed out the player's value to the squad beyond his on-field performance. “It is a very positive sign that he will initially stay with the team, because he also has an influence off the pitch. Despite his absence, we are still in a good place in central defense for the World Cup with Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rudiger, Waldemar Anton, and Malick Thiaw,” Nagelsmann said.

Despite this setback, Germany still holds a strong position in the tournament. The four-time world champions have already secured first place in Group E and moved to the knockout stages for the first time in 12 years.

Nagelsmann's team will finish their group-stage campaign against Ecuador on Thursday before shifting their focus to the knockout rounds.

--IANS

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