Jr Women Hockey Nationals: A.P., Puducherry, Karnataka win on Day 2

Pune, Aug 13 (IANS) Teams from Le Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka secured victories while Uttarakhand and Bihar played out a draw on the second day of the 16th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2026, which witnessed competitive action across Divisions ‘B’ and ‘C’ in Pune.

Three matches were also decided by forfeit.

In a Division ‘ C ’ Pool B encounter, Le Puducherry Hockey registered a 3-1 victory over Hockey Jammu & Kashmir. Manjinder led the scoring for Le Puducherry Hockey with a hat-trick, finding the back of the net in the 22nd, 31st and 46th minutes.

Hockey Jammu & Kashmir pulled one goal back through Devi Sonali in the 6th minute, but Le Puducherry Hockey held firm to secure all three points.

In Pool A of Division ‘B’, Hockey Andhra Pradesh edged past Delhi Hockey 2-1 in a closely fought contest. Rajeswari Yadav Sai Dharna opened the scoring for Hockey Andhra Pradesh in the 19th minute, while Anikha Bennu doubled the advantage in the 30th minute. Delhi Hockey responded through NIGHTO Nisha, who scored in the 33rd minute, but Andhra Pradesh maintained their lead to claim the win.

Assam Hockey produced a strong attacking display to register a 4-2 victory over Kerala Hockey in their Division ‘B’, Pool A encounter.

Tanya Chaurasiya was the standout performer for Assam Hockey, scoring all four goals for her side in the 17th, 41st, 44th and 44th minutes. Kerala Hockey's two goals came from Jyoti Jaya, who found the net in the 42nd and 51st minutes.

Hockey Karnataka secured a convincing 5-1 victory over Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in Division ‘B’, Pool B. Vishvani Anil scored a hat-trick for Karnataka, finding the net in the 18th, 21st and 36th minutes. Lakshmi (2’) and Manish Ponnamma Cd (C) (9’) scored one goal each to further strengthen Karnataka’s advantage.

Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu's lone goal came from Priyadarshini K in the 4th minute.

In another Pool B encounter in Division ‘B’, Hockey Uttarakhand and Hockey Bihar played out a 1-1 draw.

Diksha put Hockey Uttarakhand ahead in the 40th minute, but Hockey Bihar responded through Siddhi Kumari, who scored in the 30th minute, as both teams settled for a share of the points.

In Division ‘C’, Pool A, Hockey Arunachal recorded a 0-0 draw with Hockey Rajasthan, while Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey were awarded a win by forfeit'

In another Division ‘C’, Pool A fixture, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey were awarded a 5-0 victory over the Tripura Olympic Association by forfeit.

In Division ‘C’, Pool B, Hockey Gujarat was awarded a 5-0 victory over Telangana Hockey by forfeit.

--IANS

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