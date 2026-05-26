12 years of Modi govt: VP Radhakrishnan hails Bharat’s journey in past decade

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday showered praise on India’s growth and progress across all spectrums in the past decade, ranging from poverty alleviation to a big infrastructure push to extensive public welfare programs.

His admiration for the country’s firm growth index and the bright prospects ahead comes in the backdrop of the Narendra Modi government completing 12 years in power at the Centre.

“During the past decade, the progress achieved in Bharat has made the whole world turn and take notice,” he said, and added that he wouldn’t be surprised if India assumes the role of ‘vishwaguru or guiding light’ for the world, when it unleashes its full potential.

He said that the country is moving ahead with tremendous determination and vigour, despite global uncertainties threatening to stifle the global growth outlook, and went on to list the government’s several accomplishments across various segments, including those for youth, women, students, and farmers.

Lauding the inclusive growth model, he said that 25 crore Indians have been lifted out of extreme poverty, 12 crore people have been provided with piped water, and, under the Swachh Bharat initiative, over 60 crore people have had a chance to live a life of dignity.

The Vice President also lauded the Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Scheme, under which 80 crore people were being provided with 5 kg of foodgrains every month free of cost, and described the Ayushman Bharat scheme as a ‘gamechanger’, which has provided more than 40 crore people with medical insurance cover.

He said that the country’s farmers have elevated Bharat to the position of the world’s second-largest food producer, making India the second-largest rice-producing nation, and voiced optimism that the ‘women power’ will soon add to this momentous journey.

“More than 3 crore women have become Lakhpati Didis and Namo Drone Didis. While traveling across the country, when I meet the Lakhpati Didis and Namo Drone Didis, I see the light of hope shining on the faces of our sisters,” he said in a long blog post on the official portal, penned to mark 12 years of the NDA government in power.

Hailing the Chenab bridge in Jammu and Kashmir as an engineering marvel in the new-age infrastructure and large-scale construction of roads and highways across the border and remote locations, he said that these developments have been realized due to close monitoring by the Prime Minister himself under PRAGATI.

The Vice-President also praised the government’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and anti-surgency operations, stating that the bold policy decisions have opened a window of opportunity - for the first time, to connect naxal-hit regions with mainstream growth.

Citing Swami Vivekananda’s inspiring words, he urged all citizens to work hard to achieve the mission of Viksit Bharat.

“We have set a goal that by 2047, that is, within a century of independence, Bharat should become a leading global power and reach a position of guiding the world. This era of hard work is the “Amrit Kaal”, he stated.

--IANS

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