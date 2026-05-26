Pakistan: Extremists force Punjab govt to defer plan of restoring historical names of roads

Islamabad, May 26 (IANS) Government in Pakistan's Punjab province has deferred its plan to restore original historical names of roads and streets in Lahore apparently after facing a massive backlash from "extremist elements", local media reported on Tuesday.

In March, the Lahore Heritage Areas Revival (LHAR) presided over by province Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif had decided to restore original historical names of roads and streets in Lahore and its neighbourhood. However, some extremist elements, including vloggers, criticised Maryam Nawaz's decision by giving it a religious colour, leading Pakistani daily 'Dawn' reported.

After facing backlash from the extremist elements, the Punjab government seems to have deferred its plan.

When asked by Dawn that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz had approved restoration of original (pre-Partition) names of roads and streets, and the CM office had also issued a handout on this matter, Lahore's Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Ijaz stated that no decision had been taken and the matter was still being discussed.

Over the years, several roads and streets in Lahore have been renamed, replacing British-era or Hindu-associated names with Islamic, Pakistani, or local historical figures like Queen’s Road has been replaced with Fatima Jinnah Road, Krishan Nagar renamed Islampura, Santnagar renamed Sunnat Nagar, Temple Street renamed Hameed Nizami, Laxmi Chowk renamed Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chowk, Dharampura has been changed to Mustafabad, Brandreth Road renamed Nistar Road, Jail Road replaced with Allama Iqbal Road, Davies Road renamed Sir Aga Khan Road, Lawrence Road replaced with Bagh-i-Jinnah Road, Jain Mandir Road has been changed to Babri Masjid Chowk, Ram Gali renamed Rehman Gali, Kumharpura renamed Ghaziabad and Outfall Road was renamed Jilani Road, Dawn reported.

Earlier this month, a leading minority rights organisation warned that escalating persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan is no longer a "quiet crisis" but a glaring indictment of both national failure and global indifference.

According to the Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM), year after year, reports reflect the same grim pattern: “targeted violence, systemic discrimination, and a justice system that too often turns away from those most in need of protection", with the situation continuing to deteriorate.

Citing the latest findings from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, the rights body stated that the report reinforced a long-known reality — “Pakistan remains a place where faith can become a fatal liability”. It added that Pakistan’s continued designation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) is not merely bureaucratic language — "but a reflection of lived fear, shattered families, and silenced voices.”

Highlighting the persistent threat of mob violence, the rights body said, "Accusations — often unverified — can ignite collective fury within hours. Entire communities live under the shadow of sudden unrest, where a rumour can become a death sentence. The normalisation of such vigilante justice reflects a deeper societal fracture, where the rule of law is overshadowed by fear and fanaticism.”

--IANS

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