Zimbabwe unveil squad for one-off Bangladesh Test as Ngarava takes charge

Harare, June 23 (IANS) Zimbabwe have entrusted left-arm pacer Richard Ngarava with the Test captaincy for the first time, naming him to lead a 15-member squad for the one-off Test against Bangladesh, which begins on Sunday at the Harare Sports Club.

The fixture marks Zimbabwe's return to the longest format after an extended break and signals the start of an important home season, with the selectors opting for a blend of established names and returning performers.

Ngarava steps into the leadership role after playing a pivotal part in Zimbabwe's most recent Test appearance, an innings-and-73-run victory over Afghanistan at the same venue in October last year. The fast bowler spearheaded the attack with a five-wicket haul as Zimbabwe registered one of its most dominant Test wins in recent memory.

Several members of that successful side have retained their places, including Ben Curran, whose century laid the foundation for the comprehensive victory, and all-rounder Brad Evans, who also claimed a five-wicket haul during the match.

The squad, however, features notable changes, with five players earning recalls. Innocent Kaia, Graeme Cremer, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere and Newman Nyamhuri have forced their way back into national contention after impressing in domestic competitions and representative cricket.

Zimbabwe will be without experienced all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who has been released to honour his county commitments with Worcestershire for the remainder of the 2026 Vitality Blast in England.

The upcoming contest also renews Zimbabwe's recent Test rivalry with Bangladesh. The teams last met in a two-match series in Bangladesh in April and May last year, where Zimbabwe claimed a memorable three-wicket victory in the opener, their first Test win in four years, before the hosts bounced back to square the series.

With home conditions in their favour and a refreshed squad under new leadership, Zimbabwe will be looking to carry forward the momentum from their last Test outing and begin the new international season on a winning note.

Zimbabwe squad for Bangladesh Test: Richard Ngarava (c), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Graeme Cremer, Ben Curran, Craig Ervine, Brad Evans, Innocent Kaia, Roy Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Brendan Taylor, Tafadzwa Tsiga

--IANS

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