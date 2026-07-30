Pakistan among 21 countries where new HIV infections are still rising: Report

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Pakistan is among only 21 countries where new HIV infections continue to rise despite global progress in curbing the epidemic, a report has said.

A report published in The News Pakistan warned that funding cuts could further worsen the country's HIV situation.

Pakistan recorded an increase of more than 20 per cent in new HIV infections between 2010 and 2025, it added.

The country was listed alongside Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Brazil, Egypt and the Philippines as among the few nations where the epidemic continues to expand.

The report said the global response to HIV has entered a fragile phase after unprecedented funding reductions in 2025 disrupted prevention programmes, HIV testing, community-led services and other essential interventions in many low- and middle-income countries.

In addition, external financing for HIV programmes fell 18 per cent compared with 2024, raising concerns that hard-won gains could be reversed unless governments and international donors restore investments.

While many countries have managed to sustain life-saving antiretroviral treatment by mobilising domestic resources, HIV prevention programmes remain particularly vulnerable as they depend heavily on external funding, the report noted.

The warning comes as Pakistan prepares a Grant Cycle 8 funding request to the Global Fund, seeking more than $50 million for HIV interventions as part of a broader proposal covering HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

The proposed grant will support antiretroviral treatment, HIV testing, laboratory strengthening, medicines and diagnostics procurement, disease surveillance, prevention programmes for high-risk groups and efforts to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

Globally, an estimated 41 million people were living with HIV at the end of 2025, the report said.

Around 1.2 million people acquired the virus during the year, while 570,000 died from AIDS-related illnesses, it said.

--IANS

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