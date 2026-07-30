July 30, 2026 5:18 PM हिंदी

Siddharth calls ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, a ‘human story’

Siddharth calls ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, a ‘human story’

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actor Siddharth, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, has called the series a human story that captures the emotions of the fighter pilots in the face of war.

The actor spoke with IANS along with his co-actors Jimmy Shergill, Mihir Ahuja and Arnav Bhasin in the BKC area of Mumbai during the promotions of the series.

He told IANS, “The first thing is that this story, we all realized from the beginning, is a human story. Yes, it’s set in a war, but the story of the war is told from the standpoint of the air force, human relationship and individual strength. So, when we were told we had to do flying sequences”.

The actor essays the role of a training officer, who has been entrusted with training young pilots to fly on low altitude, and click pictures of the area back in the day when GPS and satellites weren’t in vogue.

He further mentioned, “We haven't shot in the sky. We have only shot on the ground. The way we shot the aerial sequences is in a way that hasn't happened in our country yet. Oni sir and Setu sir, our DOP, the technology they have used to shoot this, we had recreated the actual cockpit of the MiG-21”.

‘Operation Safed Sagar’ is based on the eponymous combined arms operation by the Indian Air Force, supporting elements of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil war that was aimed at flushing out regular and irregular troops of the Pakistani Army from vacated Indian Positions in the Kargil sector along the Line of Control. It was the first large-scale use of airpower in the Jammu and Kashmir region since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

The series is set to stream on August 7 on Netflix.

--IANS

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Siddharth calls ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, a ‘human story’

Siddharth calls ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, a ‘human story’