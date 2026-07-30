It’s world-class performance in Glasgow’: IOA Prez Usha lauds India’s medal winners after stellar CWG campaign

Glasgow, July 30 (IANS) Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha heaped praise on India's medal-winning athletes at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, saying their performances reflected world-class standards and highlighted the country's growing strength across multiple disciplines.

With India enjoying a successful campaign in athletics, para athletics, boxing, weightlifting and other events, Usha credited the athletes' achievements while urging the nation to build on the momentum ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

Reflecting on India's performances, Usha said the medals won in athletics and para athletics were particularly significant because success in those events demands elite-level performances.

“I’m so happy to see players winning medals, especially from athletics; we’re getting medals. It’s almost like world-class performance here; only then will we get a Commonwealth Games medal in athletics. We’ve one in Long Jump, we’ve one in High Jump, and one in 10,000m, gold and bronze in para 100m and in para shot put also. It’s good to see everybody running together and getting medals, One Team, One Team India,” the IOA President told IANS.

She also acknowledged the contributions from several other disciplines, noting that India's success was not confined to a handful of events.

“And not only organise the 2030 Commonwealth Games, but we should have a lot of medals also. So happy that we have a lot of medals. And eight players, eight boxers, they have come in the semifinals, and the weightlifting team has done very good. And most of the team, even swimmers, though they have not won a medal, but the relay finished fifth or sixth, I think. That is also a good achievement here,” she added.

Usha attributed India's improved performances to the enhanced support system available to athletes, saying the coordinated efforts of the Government of India and the IOA have helped competitors prepare at the highest level.

“See, a lot of changes now. The Indian government is supporting players in a very, very good way. Because whatever they want, their exposure or if they want foreign coaches or physios or massages or whatever support they need, the government is providing it,” she stated.

She said the athlete-first approach adopted by all stakeholders had created the right environment for success. “And here a big sports team like Pardiwala’s (Dinshaw) medical team is there for them. And even IOA is supporting them. IOA is making it athletic-centric. So, whatever the players want, the IOA and the government are in one line and providing everything. That is why all these things are happening, and this is what we should do. All it has to be together, one team and one team India.”

Looking ahead, Usha said the achievements in Glasgow should serve as a springboard for the next Commonwealth Games, which India hopes to stage in Ahmedabad in 2030.

“We should now work towards the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the Commonwealth Games 100th year celebration. People should remember always that we all have to make it fun, and it's actually for the new generation. So we should make use of it, and we should do more than just participate; we should also get more medals for our country,” she expressed.

Speaking about the recently inaugurated Ahmedabad Commonwealth Games Experience Centre in Glasgow, Usha said it was only a preview of India's larger vision for the 2030 event.

“It was just a model; the real one will be totally different. We also celebrated the kite flying festival here. Ahmedabad celebrates its festival with an iconic celebration, which Gujarat will always be proud of. And even here we did it with the Indian community in Glasgow, which is part of this team. And that's what fun and friendship are for the new generation. So this is what we wanted in 2030 also,” she stated.

As the Games near their conclusion, Usha said she was eagerly awaiting the closing ceremony and another opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the Indian contingent. “Waiting for the proud moment. A lot of programs are planned here. And I am waiting for that proud moment.”

--IANS

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