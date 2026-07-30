Pakistan: 11 killed, six injured after building collapses in Lahore

Islamabad, July 30 (IANS) At least 11 people were killed and six others injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Harbanspura town of Pakistan's Lahore Wednesday night, local media reported on Thursday.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner's spokesperson Harris Ali said that the death toll in the incident has climbed to 11 after rescue officials pulled out the body of a woman. He said that the rescue operation was still being conducted at the site on Thursday, as a minor girl was believed to be trapped under the debris, Pakistan's daily Dawn reported.

According to the spokesperson, three brothers lived in the building with their families while their sister and her children were there for birthday celebrations on Wednesday night, just before the building collapsed.

According to Dawn, the cause of the collapse of the building is not known yet. Lahore DC retired Captain Muhammad Ali Ijaz has ordered an investigation to determine the cause of the incident. He ordered officials at the spot to ensure the safe recovery of those trapped under the rubble.

On July 1, the Human Rights Council (HRC) of Pakistan had expressed its serious concerns over the tragic roof collapse at a private tuition centre in Lahore's Kahna area, which claimed the lives of 14 children and left several others injured.

The incident occurred on June 30, when the roof of a private tuition academy collapsed, killing at least 14 children and injuring several others, according to officials.

Confirming the death toll, Punjab province Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazeer said “around 20 people" were trapped under the debris, including the 14 children who were brought dead to the Kahna Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

Following the completion of the search and rescue operation, a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Farooq Ahmed, said that a female teacher and eight children were taken to Lahore General Hospital (LGH) with multiple injuries.

“The children were very young, and there were two rooms in use. The ceilings collapsed and trapped the children,” Dawn quoted Ahmed as saying.

The HRC alleged that the failure to inspect the construction quality of such academies and buildings in residential areas amounts to gross negligence, which has resulted in the loss of innocent lives.

The rights body called on the Pakistani government and relevant authorities to conduct an immediate and transparent inquiry into this incident to identify those responsible for the negligence. It also urged the administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured children and ensure all possible financial and psychological support to the affected families.

“The protection of innocent children and the establishment of a safe educational environment for them is the state's primary responsibility, and immediate and stringent measures are essential to prevent such incidents in the future,” the HRC noted.

--IANS

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