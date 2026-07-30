UN expert urges Pakistan to allow Imran Khan to access medical treatment of his choice

Islamabad, July 30 (IANS) UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, Alice Jill Edwards, has expressed concerns over reports of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's detention conditions and him not getting access to proper medical care. She also urged Pakistan to restore humane conditions and allow the former PM to access medical examination and treatment of his own choice.

In a post shared on LinkedIn, Edwards mentioned that Khan has been kept in near-total solitary confinement for 33 months in a small, windowless cell and is often not allowed to have human contact for over two weeks continuously.

"Fmr PM Imran Khan has now been held in near-total solitary for 33 months in a small, windowless cell under 24-7 CCTV. Often more than 2 weeks continuously, without exercise or meaningful human contact. This far exceeds the MANDELA rules," Edwards wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

"I am also concerned about reports that he is being denied proper medical and is suffering from serious medical issues that have not been treated appropriately, compounding a spinal injury from a 2013 accident and bullet wounds sustained in a November 2022 assassination attempt. I call on Pakistan to restore humane conditions and allow him his choice of medical examination and appropriate treatment," she added.

In another post, Edwards expressed concerns over the detention conditions of Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, and urged Pakistan to provide her access to appropriate medical treatment in line with international law.

"Further to my post yesterday on Imran Khan, I remain deeply concerned by reports of the continued detention conditions of Bushra Bibi Khan in Pakistan, including prolonged solitary confinement, denial of independent medical care, serious deterioration of her health, and vision loss requiring retinal surgery. I call on Pakistan to conduct a prompt, independent investigation into these allegations and to provide her access to all appropriate medical treatment consistent with international law," Edwards wrote on X.

Imran Khan has remained in prison since August 2023 after convictions that his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has termed politically motivated. Since his ouster from office in 2022 through a no-confidence vote, Imran Khan has faced several cases, including allegations involving state gifts and an unlawful marriage case.

Meanwhile, PTI parliamentary committee has decided to hold a nationwide movement starting August 5 for the release of Imran Khan and to raise other demands, according to local media reports. August 5 will mark the completion of three years of Imran Khan's imprisonment.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by PTI's interim chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan. During the meeting, the PTI leaders discussed matters about the party’s parliamentary affairs, Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

PTI General Secretary Salman Akram Raja said that the lawmakers decided to choose August 5 to launch its movement, which will include public meetings, demonstrations and a long march.

--IANS

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