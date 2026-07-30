July 30, 2026 5:18 PM हिंदी

Vedanta Q1 profit falls 18 pc sequentially; board approves property business demerger

Vedanta Q1 profit falls 18 pc; board approves property business demerger

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Vedanta Limited on Thursday reported an 18 per cent sequential decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,473 crore for the quarter ended June 30 (Q1 FY27), as higher input costs weighed on earnings despite strong performance across its zinc, copper and silver businesses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 6,698 crore in the January-March quarter, according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations also slipped marginally by 1 per cent on a sequential basis to Rs 23,456 crore from Rs 23,731 crore in the preceding quarter.

The mining and metals major, however, delivered improved profitability on a year-on-year basis, with net profit margins expanding to 22 per cent from 12 per cent in the corresponding period last financial year.

The improvement came even as the cost of raw materials consumed rose 37 per cent, pushing total expenses up 33 per cent to Rs 17,558 crore, as per its filing.

Vedanta's operational performance remained robust across key business segments.

Revenue from its combined India zinc and lead business increased nearly 50 per cent, while the copper segment recorded a 34 per cent rise in revenue. Revenue from the India silver business more than doubled during the quarter.

The results come after a strong earnings season for Vedanta Group companies. Last week, Hindustan Zinc reported that its quarterly profit more than doubled on the back of firm metal prices.

Earlier on Thursday, Vedanta Aluminium Metal, the pure-play aluminium company created following Vedanta's demerger, reported a more than three-fold jump in profit, supported by higher aluminium prices.

Alongside its earnings, the company announced key leadership changes. The board approved the re-appointment of Arun Misra as Executive Director and designated him as the Chief Executive Officer for a one-year term beginning August 1, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval.

Misra, who currently heads Hindustan Zinc, will step down from that position to assume his new responsibilities at Vedanta.

The company also approved the demerger of its real estate business into a separate entity, Vedanta Property Platforms Ltd, as part of its strategy to unlock value from non-core assets.

The proposed vertical split, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals, will entitle Vedanta shareholders to one share of Vedanta Property Platforms for every 20 shares held in Vedanta Limited.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Aim is to finish tour on a high with series win, says Muneeba ahead of T20Is against SL

Aim is to finish tour on a high with series win, says Muneeba ahead of T20Is against SL

Vedanta Q1 profit falls 18 pc; board approves property business demerger

Vedanta Q1 profit falls 18 pc sequentially; board approves property business demerger

When Ben Affleck revealed why he wouldn’t want BFF Matt Damon as his roommate

When Ben Affleck revealed why he wouldn’t want BFF Matt Damon as his roommate

Pakistan among 21 countries where new HIV infections are still rising: Report

Pakistan among 21 countries where new HIV infections are still rising: Report

Pakistan: 11 killed, six injured after building collapses in Lahore (File image)

Pakistan: 11 killed, six injured after building collapses in Lahore

Meenakshi Seshadri revisits ‘Shahenshah’ memories, recalls India’s first hot air balloon song shoot with Amitabh Bachchan

Meenakshi Seshadri revisits ‘Shahenshah’ memories, recalls India’s first hot air balloon song shoot with Amitabh Bachchan

CWG 2026: Neeraj, Rohit, Yash Vir storm into men's javelin final

CWG 2026: Neeraj, Rohit, Yash Vir storm into men's javelin final

UN expert urges Pakistan to allow Imran Khan to access medical treatment of his choice (File image)

UN expert urges Pakistan to allow Imran Khan to access medical treatment of his choice

It’s world-class performance in Glasgow’: IOA President PT Usha lauds India’s medal winners after stellar CWG campaign

It’s world-class performance in Glasgow’: IOA Prez Usha lauds India’s medal winners after stellar CWG campaign

Siddharth calls ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, a ‘human story’

Siddharth calls ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, a ‘human story’