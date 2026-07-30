July 30, 2026 5:18 PM हिंदी

When Ben Affleck revealed why he wouldn’t want BFF Matt Damon as his roommate

When Ben Affleck revealed why he wouldn’t want BFF Matt Damon as his roommate

Los Angeles, July 30 (IANS) Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon spell bromance in bold letters. Ben Affleck feels blessed to have Matt Damon as his best friend but, he won’t share a house with him courtesy his unhygienic habits.

An old video of Ben has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows him talking about his best friend’s annoying habit.

He said, “I love him. He's my best friend. He's been great to me my whole life. He's a brilliant guy. I would not suggest living with him, because he has an ability. I think that's why he's such a great actor, because he can just focus. You know what I mean? One of the things he blocks out is the idea that when you finish with something, it has to be washed or thrown away. So finally, me and my brother, after cleaning up after the guy for years, we were like, you know what? We're going to go on a sit-down strike”.

“We're just going to wait and see how long he will go before he actually gets up and goes, God, I'm covered in garbage. And we went weeks, two weeks without touching the apartment. Came home one day, me and him, Matt's there in his shorts, his t-shirt, just surrounded by concentric circles of garbage, pizza boxes. I looked down at this sushi thing that was a week and a half old, and there's maggots. And we were like, we submit. We submit, you are too good. We cannot beat you. He just was like, ‘Hey, what's going on, fellas?’”.

The two actors share one of Hollywood's most enduring friendships, spanning more than four decades. Growing up together in Cambridge, Massachusetts, they bonded over a shared passion for acting before finding global fame with the Oscar-winning screenplay for ‘Good Will Hunting’. Their careers flourished individually, yet they continued collaborating on films such as The Last Duel and Air. In 2022, they co-founded the production company Artists Equity, aiming to create a more equitable profit-sharing model for filmmakers.

--IANS

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