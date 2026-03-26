Zendaya shares thoughts on marriages built on friendship

Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) Hollywood actress Zendaya, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘The Drama’, believes in the friends to lovers trope.

Zendaya, 29, recently shared her thoughts on what makes a "perfect marriage”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

During an interview with the French magazine Views, she said, "Oh, I don't know if there's any such thing as like a perfect marriage, but I'd say like people who, I don't know, this is a corny answer, seem like best friends (sic)”.

“I think it's always nice to see two people that like, I don't know, really like each other as well as love each other”, she added.

As per ‘People’, Zendaya's comments come not long after wedding rumors between her and Tom Holland sparked. On March 1, her longtime stylist, Law Roach, claimed at the 2026 Actor Awards that the couple secretly tied the knot.

He recently doubled down on his claim at the 2026 Oscars on March 15, telling Extra, "I said what I said”.

At outings throughout the month, Zendaya has fueled marriage speculation by wearing what appears to be a wedding band. Notably, Zendaya and Holland have referred to each other as best friends over the years. About a month after the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, in which Zendaya stars as MJ and Holland as Spider-Man and Peter Parker, Zendaya dismissed rumors about dating Holland, telling Variety in an interview published in August 2017, "We are friends. He's a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends”.

Earlier, Tom Holland gushed that costars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds) were his "best friends.

He told Access Hollywood, "We’re just best friends, we really are best friends. From the moment we met each other, we all really hit it off. I remember on Spider-Man 1 just becoming, like, the best of friends”.

Earlier that year in July, Zendaya and Holland were spotted kissing in their car. The couple's engagement was confirmed in January 2025. Neither Zendaya nor Holland have directly addressed their wedding rumors.

‘The Drama’ is set to release in theaters on April 3, 2026.

--IANS

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