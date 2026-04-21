April 21, 2026 11:55 PM हिंदी

HM Amit Shah slams Kharge for using foul language against PM Modi​

Paschim Bardhaman: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting in support of BJP candidate from the Kulti Assembly constituency Dr. Ajay Poddar ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Paschim Bardhaman on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) A fierce political storm erupted after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “terrorist,” drawing sharp condemnation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin. ​

Both leaders took to X to denounce the remark, calling it an insult not only to the Prime Minister but also to the democratic mandate of the people. With BJP leaders swiftly rallying to defend Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ​

The controversy has added fuel to the already charged atmosphere ahead of key political debates.

Shah, in his post, accused the Congress of repeatedly lowering the standards of public discourse. ​

He wrote that Kharge had “breached every standard of public conduct and brought shame to the nation” by calling the elected Prime Minister a terrorist. ​

Shah emphasised that PM Modi had curbed terrorism over the past twelve years and described the remark as highly condemnable. ​

He added that every time Congress hurls abuses at PM Modi, the people of India respond, and this time too, the public will give its answer. ​

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP president Nitin Nabin said on X that the use of the word “terrorist” for the Prime Minister was the height of Congress’s declining politics. ​

He argued that such rhetoric was not just an attack on one individual but an insult to the trust of 140 crore (1.4 billion) citizens who had expressed their mandate through democratic means. ​

Nabin accused Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, of resorting to diversionary tactics whenever they were cornered on development issues. ​

He further noted that at a time when women across the country are demanding accountability from Congress regarding their rights, such statements reflect desperation. ​

Nabin demanded that Congress and Rahul Gandhi apologise to the nation for Kharge’s remark, adding that whenever the party has crossed the bounds of propriety, the people have given a befitting response. ​

--IANS

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