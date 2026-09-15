Zendaya brings back 90's magic as she debuts pixie hair at Emmys

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Hollywood star Zendaya took over the red carpet as she made heads turn at the 78th Emmy Awards as she went short with a new pixie haircut.

Zendaya ditched her signature long locks for a chic pixie cut that gave her red-carpet appearance a distinctly retro edge. She strutted the red carpet in a crystal-covered gown frosted eyes and a glossy nude lip. The 30-year-old actress was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the awards for the third and final season of Euphoria.

Zendaya was joined by her husband Tom Holland for the ceremony. The actress was beaten in the category by actress Rhea Seehorn for her work in Pluribus. Pluribus is an American post-apocalyptic science fiction television series created by Vince Gilligan.

Set and filmed primarily in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the series follows novelist Carol Sturka, who finds herself isolated after an alien virus transforms the rest of humanity into a peaceful and content hive mind, which nevertheless seeks to assimilate her and other immune individuals.

Meanwhile, the third and final season of the American psychological drama television series Euphoria, inspired by Ron Leshem's miniseries of the same name, centers on recovering addict young adult Rue Bennett navigating her faith while also being drawn into the illegal drug trade.

Zendaya stars as Rue alongside an ensemble cast consisting of Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, and Toby Wallace.

Holland and Zendaya met during screen tests and filming for Spider-Man: Homecoming, where he was cast as Peter Parker and Zendaya as MJ. They made their relationship public in 2021.

She reprised her role in its sequels Far From Home, No Way Home, and Brand New Day. The actress has since starred in the musical film The Greatest Showman, Denis Villeneuve's Dune trilogy, and Christopher Nolan's epic The Odyssey, Malcolm & Marie, Challengers and The Drama.

She was last seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day with Holland, a superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man.

--IANS

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