September 15, 2026 9:30 AM हिंदी

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya welcome Ganpati Bappa home for first time, celebrate with twins

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya welcome Ganpati Bappa home for first time, celebrate with twins

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Television star couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their home for the first time this year.

They stated that the occasion was even more special as they celebrated the festival with their twin sons.

The couple, who embraced parenthood with the arrival of their twin boys earlier this year, were seen bringing home their Ganpati idol ahead of the festivities.

In the pictures and video, Divyanka Tripathi can be seen wearing a black traditional outfit featuring colourful floral prints, while Vivek Dahiya opted for a bright red printed shirt paired with trousers. The couple were seen dancing and posing together while carrying the idol.

The video also captures Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya visiting a Ganpati idol workshop to collect their Bappa, and was seen carefully receiving the idol before taking him home.

Keeping with the traditional practice of not revealing the idol before the main celebration, the couple had covered Ganpati Bappa's face with a holy cloth.

For the uninitiated, the couple welcomed their twin baby boys on May 26, 2026. They announced the arrival of their sons with a post that read, “We asked for happiness. God said, ‘Take double.’ Blessed with twin baby boys.”

Since becoming parents, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have shared glimpses of their new journey while continuing to keep their sons largely away from the spotlight. They have affectionately referred to the boys as T1 and T2, while keeping their identities and faces private.

–IANS

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