Annie Murphy, Macaulay Culkin and Dan Levy honour Catherine O’Hara at Emmys

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Hollywood stars Annie Murphy, Macaulay Culkin and Dan Levy paid a touching tribute to late icon Catherine O’Hara, who passed away aged 71 in January, at the 78th Emmy Awards.

Known for essaying the role of Alexis Rose, daughter of O’Hara in the sitcom “Schitt’s Creek”, Murphy went on to recall all the affection she received from strangers after O’Hara died.

“After we lost Catherine, I was passed a note on an Air Canada flight that said, ‘She was so special. I hope you’re doing okay,'” Murphy said.

She added: “On a drive up north, I was hugged by an extremely gruff-looking gas station attendant who was also grieving her loss. While buying wine at the LCBO, I was treated to a very lively Catherine mashup, which was a woman saying, ‘Ew, David, where’s the baby?’ while doing what I can only assume was Catherine’s exquisite hobble from ‘Best in Show.’”

“These are only a very few of the interactions I’ve been lucky enough to have that remind me how profoundly Catherine has impacted the world.”

Culkin, who played O’Hara’s son in the 1990’s classic “Home Alone” labelled his onscreen mother as “encouraging,” “warm” and “funny.”

He said during the speech: “She wasn’t just a wife and mother to Bo and Matthew and Luke. She was my mom. She was our mama.”

“And by extension, she’s all of our mama. By the way, call your mother tonight. Give it up for moms. But like a good mama, she always showed up when I asked her to. Because that was Catherine. That’s what she did. She showed up. And this is the best that we can do for her tonight.”

Levy, who essays the late star’s son David Rose in the hit sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” said that O’Hara taught him “to always say yes” to everything “both professionally and personally.”

“Say yes to her naming that wig,” Levy said.

“Say yes to giving her space to experiment and create. It will amaze you on a daily basis, and it will change your life. Say yes to her dinner invites and her stories and her wisdom and her generosity. Those are the things you will hold onto the tightest. Always say yes to any opportunity to revel in the presence of greatness.”

--IANS

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