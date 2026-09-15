Rasuwa devastation pushes Kailash pilgrims to alternative Nepal-China routes

Kathmandu, Sep 15 (IANS) Passenger movement between Nepal and China has shifted to alternative border points after severe flooding in Nepal's Rasuwa district on August 26 damaged infrastructure at the Rasuwagadhi crossing.

Nepal's Department of Immigration said in a statement on Monday evening that the August 26 flood swept through areas around Rasuwagadhi, forcing passengers travelling between Nepal and China, including many Kailash-Manasarovar pilgrims, to use the Tatopani crossing in Sindhupalchok and Hilsa in Humla as alternative routes.

The deadly flood damaged key infrastructure, including the immigration office at Rasuwagadhi, and many pilgrims travelling to Kailash-Manasarovar through the route are out of contact since the deadly flood, which has so far killed 1,395 while 5,130 are missing by Monday evening, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

Rasuwagadhi is one of the key northern gateways for pilgrims travelling to the holy site of Mount Kailash in Tibet, China. A large majority of pilgrims travelling to Kailash through Nepal are Indian nationals.

According to the Department of Immigration, as many as 3,904 passengers entered Nepal through Tatopani between August 26 and September 14, including 1,733 women. During the same period, 391 passengers departed Nepal for China through Tatopani.

Many of those using the alternative routes were pilgrims and visitors returning from Tibet, according to the department. In particular, passengers who had travelled from Nepal to China through Rasuwagadhi and visited Tibet, including those undertaking the Kailash-Manasarovar pilgrimage, have been returning through Tatopani and Hilsa following the disruption at Rasuwagadhi.

At Hilsa, 387 passengers entered Nepal between August 26 and September 14, of whom 165 had previously departed Nepal for China through Rasuwagadhi. Meanwhile, 178 passengers departed Nepal for China through Hilsa during the same period, the department said.

Among the foreign nationals who have also been using these two alternative crossings, Indian, British and US citizens constituted the largest groups among foreign nationals, according to immigration authorities.

The figures indicate that Tatopani and Hilsa have assumed a greater role in facilitating passenger movement between Nepal and China since the Rasuwagadhi crossing was disrupted by the flood.

The Department of Immigration said it has been coordinating with relevant government agencies to facilitate passenger movement through the alternative border points and ensure effective immigration management.

There are currently four routes to Kailash-Manasarovar through Nepal: the Tatopani and Rasuwagadhi land crossings, the Hilsa crossing and the Kathmandu-Lhasa air route.

Indian nationals constitute the largest share of pilgrims travelling to Kailash-Manasarovar through Nepal. After a five-year hiatus following India-China border tensions triggered by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, the Kailash-Manasarovar pilgrimage for Indian citizens resumed last year after Beijing and New Delhi agreed to restore the yatra.

Last year, the quota for Indian pilgrims visiting the holy site via Nepal stood at 20,000. China increased the quota to 24,000 Indian passport holders travelling through Nepal for the current pilgrimage season.

Although India facilitates the Kailash-Manasarovar yatra through the disputed Lipulekh Pass and the Nathu La Pass in Sikkim, the Indian government limits the annual pilgrimage through these routes to 1,000 people -- 500 through each route.

As a result, the overwhelming majority of Indian pilgrims choose to travel privately through Nepal.

--IANS

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