Emmy 2026: ‘The Pitt’, ‘Widow’s Bay’ take home maximum honours

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Creator R. Scott Gemmill’s medical drama television series ‘The Pitt’ and Katie Dippold’s comedy horror television series ‘Widow’s Bay’ were named Best Drama Series and Best Comedy Series along with maximum awards at the 2026 Emmy ceremony.

Hosted by actress Mariska Hargitay, “The Pitt” won Outstanding Drama Series crown after entering the ceremony as the most-nominated show with 25 nods. Noah Wyle also picked up Lead Actor in a Drama Series for “The Pitt.”

The medical drama lost out in the directing and supporting acting nominations.

Each season follows emergency department staff at a fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center as they navigate a single 12-hour shift amid staff shortages, underfunding, and personal crises. Each episode is set in real time and depicts approximately one hour of the shift.

“Widow’s Bay” emerged as the night’s top comedy, winning Outstanding Comedy Series in its first year. Matthew Rhys was named Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Kate O’Flynn and Stephen Root won the supporting acting prizes, Hiro Murai was feted with an award for directing and Katie Dippold took home the award for writing.

The series is set in the fictional New England island town of Widow's Bay, which happens to be afflicted with a centuries-old curse that brings various supernatural evils upon the island.

“Slow Horses” won Directing for a Drama Series, while Vince Gilligan took home the writing trophy for “Pluribus”.

“Hacks,” which entered the ceremony with 24 nominations for its final season, added another major win to its tally, with Jean Smart named Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

“Pluribus” actress Rhea Seehorn won Lead Actress in a Drama Series, while Tom Pelphrey took Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for “Task” and Allison Janney won Supporting Actress for “The Diplomat.”

Pluribus is an American post-apocalyptic science fiction television series created by Vince Gilligan.

Set and filmed primarily in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Pluribus follows novelist Carol Sturka, who finds herself isolated after an alien virus transforms the rest of humanity into a peaceful and content hive mind, which nevertheless seeks to assimilate her and other immune individuals.

The Limited or Anthology Series was on by “DTF St. Louis” and “The Traitors” was named as winner in the Reality Competition Program.

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series was won by veteran actress Sally Field for “Remarkably Bright Creatures.” She becomes the oldest to win in the category, a record previously held by Jessica Tandy.

Tom Pelphrey was named as a winner in the Supporting Actor In A Drama Series and Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay” in Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series.

--IANS

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