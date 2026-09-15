Sooraj Pancholi on being ‘dragged’ in Disha Salian case: Have stayed quiet for a long time

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actor Sooraj Pancholi has broken his silence after his name figured in the renewed investigation into the death of late celebrity manager Disha Salian.

Taking to his social media account, Sooraj said he had decided to speak publicly because he felt it was important to put "certain facts clearly in the public domain".Sooraj Pancholi reacts to being dragged into Disha Salian controversy: ‘I have never met’ her, says ‘I have nothing to hide’

He wrote, “ I have decided to put this out because I feel it is important to put certain facts clearly in the public domain. For the last few years, my name has been dragged into the controversy surrounding the unfortunate demise of Late Disha Salian through various media reports and statements.”

He added, “I want to say this out loud and very clearly! I have never met Late Disha Salian in my life, directly or indirectly. I have also never met Aditya Thackeray in my life! It is honestly very unfair and extremely upsetting to see my name being dragged into something that I have absolutely nothing to do with, especially when there is no evidence or proof connecting me to this matter.”

“I have stayed quiet for a long time because I did not want to keep responding to every report or every story written about me. But when the same thing keeps happening again and again, there comes a point where you have to speak for yourself. Regarding this matter, I have already been investigated by the CBI /police and my statement was recorded by the agencies almost 4-5 years ago,” bd further wrote.

He added, “I HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE!. If any investigating agency feels that they need to question me again or require any further information from me, I am completely willing to cooperate and make myself available for any investigation. All I am asking for is that the facts are checked before my name is dragged into something like this. I strongly support a fair and thorough CBI investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Late Disha Salian.”

He further wrote, “At the same time, I also believe that there should be an investigation into the malicious propaganda and false narratives being created around this unfortunate incident, because someone’s death should never become a reason to destroy another person’s reputation without evidence. And to everyone who is reading this please don’t believe everything you see on the news or on social media!*

He firmly stated, “A headline is not evidence. A debate is not evidence. Someone saying something on television does not make it a fact. Please verify things before forming an opinion about someone’s life and character. Because behind every name being discussed on television is a real person, with a real family and a real life.”

I have stayed quiet for a long time, but I will not allow my name to be continuously dragged into something I have absolutely no connection with. I have faith in the law.

I have faith in the investigating agencies.

And I have faith that ultimately, the truth will come out,” he added.

He concluded, “Let the facts speak.

Let the investigation speak. Let the truth speak. Jai Hind.”

Sooraj Pancholi's statement comes amid renewed attention on the Disha Salian case.

The names being discussed in connection with the Disha Salian controversy include Sooraj Pancholi, Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea and Rhea Chakraborty, among others.

For the year, Disha Salian, who had worked as actor Sushant Singh Rajput's manager, died in June 2020, shortly before Rajput's death. The renewed probe follows a petition by her father, Satish Salian, and the Bombay High Court's September 2 order directing the CBI to investigate all aspects surrounding the circumstances of her death.

—IANS

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