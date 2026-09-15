September 15, 2026 12:48 PM हिंदी

‘SARAL AI’ to help researchers and institutions take their work beyond papers

‘SARAL AI’ to help researchers and institutions take their work beyond papers

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) In an effort to make scientific research easier to discover, understand and share, particularly among students and the general public, the CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR) has taken a new step towards strengthening science communication by leveraging SARAL AI, it was announced on Tuesday.

'SARAL AI' is an initiative of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), New Delhi, to convert research published in its journals into engaging and accessible videos.

According to an official statement, the initiative is in line with the government’s emphasis on adoption of emerging technologies for effective communication of science and research.

Minister of State for Science and Technology (Independent Charge), Dr Jitendra Singh, recently encouraged the institutes to use SARAL AI, with CSIR-NIScPR emerging as a leading organisation in its adoption.

The initiative draws impetus from the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF)’s emphasis on promoting wider dissemination of scientific knowledge and making research more accessible to society.

During a visit to NIScPR, Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CEO, ANRF, highlighted about the SARAL AI, a tool for making short videos from the research papers published, said the statement.

He encouraged the institute to explore SARAL AI as a tool to simplify complex scientific research and communicate it effectively to the common public.

“Research should not stop with publication. Tools such as SARAL AI can help researchers and institutions take their work beyond papers, make it accessible to many more people, and amplify the impact of Indian research,“ said Kalyanaraman.

Under the leadership of Dr. Geetha Vani Rayasam, Director, CSIR-NIScPR, the institute has been actively exploring new-age technologies and digital platforms to expand the reach and impact of science communication.

As part of this effort, NIScPR organised a hands-on workshop on SARAL AI recently, with participation from more than 90 participants including editors of the journals and researchers.

—IANS

na/

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