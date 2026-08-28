Zeenat Aman expresses concern over Nepal floods, shares ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ song celebrating sibling bond

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Veteran diva Zeenat Aman expressed concern for the people of Nepal and those affected by the devastating floods. She also spoke about the much-loved song Phoolon Ka Taron Ka from her film 1971 ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’, which she said was about the bond between a brother and sister.

Zeenat took to Instagram, where she shared a scene from the 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna featuring late star Dev Anand singing the track Phoolon Ka Taron Ka for his onscreen sister Zeenat Aman.

The actress shared that if there’s one joy she has missed in her life, it’s that of having a sibling.

“As a girl I always saw the sisters and brothers around me, and yearned for a sibling myself. I knew early on that I would have two children so that they would each have the other to turn to, wrote Zeenat.

The actress added: “So, in celebration of all you siblings and the special bond that you share, a snippet of a much-loved song from Hare Rama Hare Krishna. A movie that ended tragically but at its core was about the bond between a brother and sister.”

Haré Rama Haré Krishna is directed by Dev Anand under the banner of Navketan Films.It stars Anand himself, alongside Mumtaz, Zeenat Aman and Prem Chopra in the lead roles. The film deals with the decadence of the Hippie culture, and aimed to have an anti-drug message and also depicts some problems associated with Westernization.It was influenced by the 1968 American psychedelic film Psych-Out.

The idea for Haré Rama Haré Krishna struck Dev Anand, who was low in spirits due to protests against his previous film Prem Pujari, when he visited Kathmandu, Nepal and encountered hippies living there.

Zeenat recalled how the film was shot in Nepal, which has been hit by devastating floods.

“We shot this film almost entirely in Nepal, and I can not sign off today without expressing my concern for the citizens of Nepal, and all those who have been impacted by the devastating floods. Those of you who can, please consider supporting authorised relief efforts that are underway,” she wrote.

--IANS

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