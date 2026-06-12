Zarina Wahab relives ‘Chitchor’ days with Master Raju

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actress Zarina Wahab shared a picture with actor Master Raju, stirring nostalgia as they relived their “Chitchor” days.

Zarina shared a picture posing with Raju and wrote: “Time a part hearts together....!! With my little Raju.”

Released in 1976, Chitchor was based on Subodh Ghosh’s Bengali story, Chittachakor.

Directed by Basu Chatterjee, the film stars Vijayendra Ghatge, A. K. Hangal, Amol Palekar, Dina Pathak, Ritu Kamal, Shail Chaturvedi and C. S. Dubey. It was then made in Telugu titled as Ammayi Manasu, Malayalam as Minda Poochakku Kalyanam and also in Tamil as Ullam Kavarntha Kalvan.

The film follows Geeta's sister, who arranges her wedding with a young engineer, but their father mistakenly brings home the wrong man. However, as love blossoms between the two, the arrival of a letter startles everyone.

Raju Shrestha known by his stage name Master Raju started his film career as a child actor, in the 1970s. Raju has acted in films like Gulzar's Parichay, Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi, Yash Chopra's Daag: A Poem of Love, Basu Chatterjee's Chitchor and Gulzar's Kitaab. Over the years, he has acted in around 200 films and a few television series.

He was also seen int the youth based show titled Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

It was in 2005, when Master Raju was last seen in a film titled Khamoshh... Khauff Ki Raat. The mystery thriller was directed and produced by Deepak Tijori and was a revamped version of James Mangold's 2003 psychological thriller Identity.

Meanwhile, Zarina is also shot to fame for her work in films such as Gopal Krishna, Madanolsavam, Chamaram, Palangal and Adaminte Makan Abu to name a few.

The actress, who is the wife of actor Aditya Pancholi and mother of Sooraj Pancholi, was recently seen in the romantic action drama “Dacoit: A Love Story” starring Adivi Sesh and Mruna Thakur. The film is about a man convicted for a crime he didn't commit owing to a betrayal by his better half.

--IANS

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