Director Shiva Nirvana: You will witness a Ravi Teja you haven’t seen before in 'Irumudi’

Chennai, Aug 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who has now directed actor Ravi Teja's upcoming film 'Irumudi', says that audiences will witness a Ravi Teja they have never seen before in the film.

The director, who is best known for having made superhit films like 'Ninnu Kori', 'Majili', 'Tuck Jagadish' and 'Kushi', says, “When I began writing ‘Irumudi Kattu’, I wanted to tell a story that was deeply rooted in human emotions."

He goes on to add, "The Ayyappa backdrop is an important layer of the film, but the story is not defined by devotion alone. At its heart is the relationship between a father and his daughter, and the emotions, choices and transformations that emerge from that bond. The world of Ayyappa Swamy and the traditions surrounding the pilgrimage have always been familiar to me from my childhood. I wanted to use that familiar spiritual backdrop to add another emotional dimension to the story. For me, devotion is not separate from the human journey in ‘Irumudi’; it becomes a part of the character’s transformation."

Talking about Ravi Teja, with whom he has worked for the first time, Shiva Nirvana says, "“Ravi Teja sir has been extraordinary to work with. I wanted to present him in a space that audiences have not experienced from him before, while retaining the energy and theatricality that they love him for. His character goes through several emotional layers, and he embraced every shade of the role with complete commitment."

The director was also all praise for actress Priya Bhavani Shankar, who plays the female lead and Baby Nakshathra, who plays Ravi Teja's daughter in the film.

"The entire cast have brought tremendous sincerity to their characters," says Shiva Nirvana, who goes on to add, "Every relationship in the film has been given importance because I wanted the emotions to feel organic rather than merely serving the plot. I am extremely grateful to producers Naveen Yerneni sir and Y. Ravi Shankar sir and the entire Mythri Movie Makers team for trusting this story. Their support allowed us to build the film with the scale and technical strength it deserves. G. V. Prakash Kumar’s music has also added tremendous emotional depth to the world we created."

“Ultimately, I believe audiences connect with stories when they are able to relate to the emotions on screen. ‘Irumudi’ is an attempt to create that connection through family, relationships, faith and transformation, while also giving audiences the theatrical experience they expect from a Ravi Teja film. I sincerely hope this journey reaches audiences in a meaningful way.”

The film stars Priya Bhavani Shankar as Kaveri, alongside Sai Kumar, Baby Nakshathra, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira and Swasika in important roles. G. V. Prakash Kumar has scored the music, with Vishnu Sharma handling cinematography, Prawin Pudi serving as editor and Sahi Suresh overseeing production design.

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IANS

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