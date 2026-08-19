August 19, 2026 11:43 AM हिंदी

L&T Technology Services bags over $75 million five-year deal from global tech enterprise

L&T Technology Services bags over $75 million five-year deal from global tech enterprise

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Larsen & Toubro Technology Services (LTTS) on Wednesday said it has won a five-year contract worth more than $75 million from a leading global technology enterprise.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the engagement will involve deploying its Engineering Intelligence (EI) capabilities across the client's product development and engineering lifecycle.

In addition, the deal will cover product engineering, software development, testing and validation, sustenance engineering, platform operations and other digital engineering services, LTTS said.

Under the engagement, the company will also use its suite of Engineering Intelligence solutions to establish a dedicated engineering centre for the client's technology and digital functions.

However, it did not disclose the name of the client -- citing contractual obligations. It said the contract was awarded by an international entity and would be executed over a period of five years.

The latest order comes as LTTS continues to expand its engineering and artificial intelligence capabilities across global markets.

Moreover, the company had reported a 17.4 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 352 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year. While revenue during the quarter rose 11.5 per cent to Rs 2,940 crore.

However, on a constant-currency basis revenue growth stood at 1.9 per cent, compared with 12.8 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

LTTS last week also announced the launch of AgenticIQ, an end-to-end agentic artificial intelligence platform aimed at enabling engineering and manufacturing companies to deploy autonomous AI agents at scale.

Shares of LTTS on Wednesday traded at Rs 3,517.65 apiece on the BSE in early deals.

LTTS is a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro and provides engineering research and development and digital engineering services to customers across industries.

--IANS

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