August 19, 2026 11:44 AM हिंदी

Sabalenka, Andreeva, Gauff march into fourth round of Cincinnati Open

Sabalenka, Andreeva, Gauff march into fourth round of Cincinnati Open

Cincinnati, Aug 19 (IANS) Aryna Sabalenka needed just 54 minutes to see off Wang Xinyu 6-1, 6-3 to ease into the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open

With a win, Sabalenka has now reached the Round of 16 or better at 45 WTA 1000 events in her career. Her effort in Cincinnati pulls her ahead of Karolina Pliskova for most among active players.

She now owns 50 career wins at WTA 1000 events as World No. 1. Sabalenka is one of three players to do that since the format's introduction in 2009, along with Serena Williams (104) and Iga Swiatek (58).

Meanwhile, No. 5 seed Mirra Andreev advanced to the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open in two contrasting sets, converting her fourth match point to quell a stern challenge from No. 32 seed Janice Tjen 6-1, 7-6(5) in 1 hour and 42 minutes.

Andreeva, a quarterfinalist in Cincinnati in her only previous appearance at the tournament in 2024, has now won consecutive matches for the first time since capturing her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros in June.

She'll next face No. 10 seed Marta Kostyuk for the fourth time this year. Kostyuk leads their head-to-head 2-1, though Andreeva won their most recent meeting in the Roland Garros semifinals.

Elsewhere,No. 4 seed and 2023 champion Coco Gauff also secured her spot in the fourth round of the 2026 Cincinnati Open, courtesy of a 6-1, 7-6 (3) win over fellow American Ann Li.

Gauff is now into her 36th career WTA 1000 fourth round, including six this season. Only Aryna Sabalenka (44), Karolina Pliskova (44, Elina Svitolina (43), Iga Swiatek (38) and Jessica Pegula (38) have more among active players competing in Cincinnati singles.

She will next face Marie Bouzkova, who beats Iva Jovic.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Equal opportunities will make global cricket stronger, says du Plessis ahead of ETPL

Equal opportunities will make global cricket stronger, says Faf ahead of ETPL

Sheetal Thakur calls Vikrant Massey her ‘main squeeze’ in glimpse from their Scandinavian summer

Sheetal Thakur calls Vikrant Massey her ‘main squeeze’ in glimpse from their Scandinavian summer

Israel: Participants learn about India's rich artistic traditions during mehndi workshop

Israel: Participants learn about India's rich artistic traditions during mehndi workshop

Honourable reception awaits Bangladesh PM Rahman if he visits India, says envoy

Honourable reception awaits Bangladesh PM Rahman if he visits India, says envoy

FM Sitharaman-led delegation to review India-Singapore economic ties at 4th ISMR

FM Sitharaman-led delegation to review India-Singapore economic ties at 4th ISMR

Nick Jonas reveals he auditioned for Kristoff in ‘Frozen’ but ‘bombed’ the audition

Nick Jonas reveals he auditioned for Kristoff in ‘Frozen’ but ‘bombed’ the audition

Bayern midfielder Musiala reveals he is diagnosed with neurological disorder

Bayern midfielder Musiala reveals he is diagnosed with neurological disorder

After hosting Bangladesh’s win over Australia, NT Cricket pushes for more international games

After hosting Bangladesh’s win over Australia, NT Cricket pushes for more international games

Piyush Goyal visits Singapore with 70-member business delegation to deepen economic ties

Piyush Goyal visits Singapore with 70-member business delegation to deepen economic ties

Jaaved Jaaferi reveals Rajesh Khanna's 'Roop Tera Mastana' was shot in a day due to Sharmila Tagore's busy schedule

Jaaved Jaaferi reveals Rajesh Khanna's 'Roop Tera Mastana' was shot in a day due to Sharmila Tagore's busy schedule