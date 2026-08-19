Nargis Fakhri’s mantra on self-love: Remembering to take care of yourself is key

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actress Nargis Fakhri shared a message on self-love and the importance of prioritising oneself, urging women to invest in their own well-being and embrace their personal journey.

Nargis shared a picture of herself looking chic in a black suit. In the image, the actress is seen looking right into the camera lens as she posed for the picture.

“Sometimes, remembering to take care of yourself is the key to becoming the woman you’re meant to be. Pour into yourself—you’re worth the investment. #selflove #nyc #homeisyou #journeytoself,” Nargis wrote as the caption.

Recently, the actress had shared that she tried her hand at flying and said that her smooth experience may have something to do with being a pilot in a past life.

Captioning the post, Nargis wrote: “First time flying. Apparently I was a pilot in my past life cuz I did so well.”

On the acting front, Nargis was last seen in seen in Mastiii 4 directed by Milap Zaveri. It is the fourth installment in the Masti film series. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani.

The film follows three unhappy husbands who plan to leave their boring marriages. Their bold scheme offers liberation and thrill, but the aftermath takes surprising turns.

She was also seen in Housefull 5, a comedy thriller, directed by Tarun Mansukhani this year. It marks the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise.

The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

A murder-mystery comedy, the film follows multiple impostors who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune aboard a luxury cruise ship.

Nargis came to prominence in India with the 2011 romantic drama film Rockstar. She subsequently played a war correspondent in the political thriller Madras Cafe, and starred in the commercially successful comedies Main Tera Hero and Housefull 3. She has also appeared in the Hollywood action-comedy Spy.

--IANS

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