August 19, 2026 9:47 AM हिंदी

Shawn Mendes marks a decade of his song ‘Mercy’

Shawn Mendes marks a decade of his song ‘Mercy’

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes is celebrating a decade of his hit song ‘Mercy’ and also shared a glimpse of his live performance of the number from Montreal.

Mendes took to Instagram, where he shared a video of his performance and wrote: “10 years of Mercy. Mercy (Live from Montreal) is out now!”

"Mercy" was co-written by Mendes with Ilsey Juber, Danny Parker and Teddy Geiger, with the latter handling the song's production with Jake Gosling. It was released on August 18, 2016 as the third promotional single, and later as the second single on October 18, 2016, from his second studio album, Illuminate (2016).

The music video features Mendes singing, switching between him drowning in a locked car in the ocean and him performing the song with instruments in a warehouse.

Mendes gained a following in 2013 when he posted song covers on the video-sharing platform. The following year, he caught the attention of artist manager Andrew Gertler and Island Records A&R Ziggy Chareton, which led to his signing a deal with the record label.

Mendes's self-titled debut EP was released in 2014, followed by his debut studio album Handwritten in 2015. Handwritten debuted atop the US Billboard 200, making Mendes one of five artists ever to debut at number one before the age of 18.

The single "Stitches" reached number one in the UK and the top 10 in the US and Canada. Mendes's second album Illuminate also debuted at number one in the US, with its singles "Treat You Better" and "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back". In 2019, he released "Señorita", which peaked atop the US Billboard Hot 100.

Mendes has been feted with several honours, including 13 SOCAN awards, 10 MTV Europe Music Awards, eight Juno Awards, eight iHeartRadio MMVAs, two American Music Awards, and three nominations for a Grammy Award and one nomination for a Brit Award.

--IANS

dc/

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