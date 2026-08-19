Indian exporters prepared to meet emerging international market requirements

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Indian exporters are adequately informed and prepared to meet emerging sustainability-related requirements in international markets, according to government officials.

Amit Verma, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, highlighted the Department's efforts to create awareness among exporters and facilitate a better understanding of emerging regulatory requirements.

He reiterated that the Department remains engaged with industry and relevant stakeholders and is working towards addressing concerns and facilitating practical and workable solutions for Indian exporters.

The Department of Commerce, in collaboration with the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB) and the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC), organised an awareness session on European Union Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (EU CBAM) Regulations for exporters here.

According to an official statement, the session was attended by around 100 participants, including exporters and industry stakeholders.

It aimed at enhancing awareness and preparedness among Indian exporters regarding the evolving regulatory requirements under CBAM.

N. Venkateswaran, CEO, NABCB, highlighted the importance of a credible accreditation and verification ecosystem in building confidence in emissions-related data and supporting compliance with CBAM requirements.

Pankaj Chadha, Chairman, EEPC, highlighted the importance of awareness and preparedness across the export value chain, including the availability of appropriate emissions-related data from suppliers and other stakeholders.

He also emphasised the need for effective verification mechanisms to facilitate compliance by Indian exporters.

The Department of Commerce reaffirmed its continued engagement with exporters, industry associations and relevant institutions to build awareness and capacity on emerging sustainability-related trade regulations and facilitate Indian industry's preparedness for evolving global market requirements.

The technical sessions provided participants with an overview of the EU CBAM framework, its applicability and covered products, obligations for exporters, calculation of embedded emissions, data collection and reporting requirements, and accreditation and verification mechanisms.

Moreover, the session provided an interactive platform for exporters and industry representatives to understand the regulatory and technical aspects of CBAM and seek clarifications on issues relating to compliance and reporting.

—IANS

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