Shakira visits earthquake-stricken schools in Quibdo: Colombia is hurting, not broken

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Following the devastating earthquake in Colombia, Grammy-winning Shakira visited the schools in Quibdo that were damaged by the powerful shakes that struck the country on August 10.

The star took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images and videos of herself visiting the schools that were damaged in Chocó and announced the first wave of relief and rebuilding efforts she plans to lead with the help of a foundation.

She wrote as the caption: “Colombia is hurting, but Colombia is not broken. These past few days, I’ve seen something powerful people showing up for each other, especially for our kids.”

Shakira added: “That’s why I’m so proud to announce that the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund is dedicating $500,000, working hand in hand with Pies Descalzos, to support children returning to the classroom.”

“These funds are being matched by Live Nation, for a combined $1 million contribution. I am also committing my personal resources to the reconstruction of the Technological University of Quibdó, where many of our @fpiesdescalzos graduates go on to continue their higher education.”

She added: “I am also very pleased to announce that the Howard G. Buffett Foundation has committed to building, alongside Pies Descalzos, 10 new schools in Chocó. Everyone can join in the effort to help our kids through this crisis. If you’re a registered nonprofit, or you know of one doing this work, I encourage you to register your interest and share your story with us.”

On August 14, it was reported that the death toll from August 10’s 7.4-magnitude earthquake had risen to 273, David Tamayo, director of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management, said.

He also said the quake left 3,824 people injured and 377 missing.

In terms of infrastructure, Tamayo said 12,584 homes had been destroyed and 74,873 damaged. He also said that the earthquake caused 172 buildings to collapse and affected 2,198 schools and educational institutions, 825 community centers, 216 health centers and five airports, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and its partners continue to support the government-led response to the devastating earthquake in Colombia, said the office.

Widespread damage to homes and public infrastructure has also been reported, OCHA said in its daily news update.

--IANS

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