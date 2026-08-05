Zakir Khan reveals his unusual skill: Mixing material for construction

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Comedian-actor Zakir Khan knows an unusual skill, to mix the material for construction. The comedian recently appeared on the ‘Pehla Pehla’ podcast hosted by actor Gopal Datt.

Gopal is known for his memorable performances in ‘Delhi Crime’, ‘TVF Pitchers’, and ‘Filmistaan’. During the conversation, Zakir Khan revisited the defining "firsts" that shaped his life and career.

Zakir opened up about his house, as he said, “Let me tell you something interesting about that house. It was built while I was living there. And that house was not made with just love, but with our labour too. We needed four labourers, we hired only three. One is the eldest son. They all contributed but I did most of the work. So I know how to mix material”.

He then went on to speak about his earliest memory of music. Zakir is the grandson of the sarangi legend, Ustad Moinuddin Khan, and grew up in a musical environment.

Talking about music he said, “My earliest memory of music is from our home in Bombay Bazaar. We grew up surrounded by music. Every morning, around five or six, an elderly sarangi maestro just a few years away from retirement would sit and play. Five young boys were being trained in the house, students would come to learn, and everyone would wait eagerly for their turn once he finished. Some days it would be the tabla for hours, other days the sitar or the sarangi. Once or twice a week, we'd visit Akashvani for recordings, where legendary artistes and ghazal singers would perform. Many of them would also visit our home because Ustad Moinuddin Khan was so respected. We had guests over for meals almost every day. I was surrounded by music in every possible way”.

Speaking about the show, Gopal Datt said, "Every person has a story, but it's often their first experiences that stay with them forever. ‘Pehla Pehla’ is about going back to those moments, the ones that shaped who we are. I couldn't have asked for a better first guest than Zakir. The conversation is funny, honest and incredibly human, and I hope audiences see a side of him they haven't before”.

The show streams on the IVM Pop YouTube channel and all major audio streaming platforms.

--IANS

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