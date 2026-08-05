Sunny Deol on 43 Years of ‘Betaab’: ‘It began my journey in cinema’

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actor Sunny Deol looked back at the beginning of his illustrious film career as his debut movie “Betaab” completed 43 years.

Marking the milestone, the actor shared a heartfelt note expressing gratitude for the love and support he has received throughout his journey in cinema. Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a video from ‘Betaab’ film and wrote, “43 years ago, Betaab began my journey in cinema. The love I received the and continue to receive today has been my greatest strength. Grateful for every memory, every film and every person who has been part of this journey. Looking forward to many more years, more stories and more love. #Betaab.”

The ‘Ghatak’ actor shared the popular song ‘Jab Hum Jawan Honge’ from the film. The romantic track, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Shabbir Kumar, featured Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh and went on to become one of the memorable songs from “Betaab.”

The 1983 romantic drama “Betaab,” directed by Rahul Rawail, marked Sunny Deol’s Bollywood debut and featured him opposite Amrita Singh. The film went on to become a major success and established Sunny as one of the promising actors of his generation. “Betaab” also starred Shammi Kapoor and Prem Chopra. The plot of the film was loosely based on William Shakespeare’s “The Taming Of The Shrew.”

“Betaab” was launched in 1981 in the presence of legendary personalities including Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dharmendra and Saira Banu. Before making his official debut with the film, Sunny Deol also appeared in a brief uncredited role in the 1982 movie “Main Intaquam Loonga,” which starred his father Dharmendra in the lead role.

Upon its release, “Betaab” emerged as a major box-office success and became one of the highest-grossing films of 1983. The film’s popularity also led to remakes in other languages, including the Telugu version “Samrat” in 1987 starring Ramesh Babu and the Kannada adaptation “Karthik” in 2011 featuring Karthik Shetty.

--IANS

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