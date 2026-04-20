April 20, 2026 10:34 AM हिंदी

Zaheer Iqbal regrets not listening to wife Sonakshi Sinha's advice

Zaheer Iqbal regrets not listening to Sonakshi Sinha advice

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha was recently seen sharing a video in which her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, admitted that he regretted not listening to her advice.

In a video shared by Sonakshi Sinha on her social media account, she is seen playfully teasing her husband Zaheer Iqbal for not listening to her and ending up ruining his outfit.

The couple, who seem to be vacationing at an international location, shared a light-hearted moment as Zaheer admitted on camera that he should have listened to his wife, Sonakshi Sinha.

In the video, Zaheer explains that despite Sonakshi warning him, he still chose to sit on a platform that turned out to be wet.

This resulted in his pants getting completely spoiled during the outing.

Sonakshi is seen laughing it off, as Zaheer is seen acknowledging his mistake and jokingly promising that he will never ignore her advice again.

“Never again in my life, will I not listen to my wife,” said Zaheerz which meant that he had learned his lesson and will always listen to his wife going forward.

Sonakshi and Zaheer always manage to entertain their fans through their cute and fun post on social media.

Sonakshi and Zaheer often share a lot of prank videos where they are seen pulling pranks on each other all the time.

For the uninitiated, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, after dating for seven years, and opted for an intimate wedding ceremony at the actress’ Mumbai home, which was attended by their close family members and friends.

The couple reportedly fell in love movie Double XL that also start actress Huma Qureshi.

Talking about Sonakshi Sinha, the 38-year-old actress was last seen in ‘Jatadhara’ alongside Sudheer Babu. The movie was released in both Hindi and Telugu on November 7, 2025.

She had also received immense phrase for her acting in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heera Mandi.

--IANS

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