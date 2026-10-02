Sussanne Khan wishes boyfriend Arslan Goni’s mother Rabia on her birthday: ‘We are so blessed to have your love’

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan shared a heartfelt birthday message for her boyfriend Arslan Goni’s mother, Rabia Goni.

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne posted a warm note for Rabia, affectionately addressing her as “mama jaan” and expressed gratitude for her love, prayers and blessings. Sharing a heartfelt video, Sussanne wrote, “Inshallah all the good things will come more your way.. as you have the most sweetest kindest heart.. happy birthday mama jaan.. thank you for always praying for us n protecting us with your love..we are so blessed to have your love,” Sussanne wrote.

The video featured a collection of throwback photographs, including solo pictures of Arslan’s mother, childhood moments and candid pictures of Rabia with Sussanne and Arslan. One of the photos also showed her posing with Sussanne’s brother, actor Zayed Khan. Sussanne paired the montage with the song “InshaAllah Good Things Come” by Makin Azfah.

Through her birthday message, Sussanne highlighted the close bond she shares with Rabia and thanked her for always extending her love and blessings towards the couple.

Sussanne and Arslan have been in a relationship for several years and have often shared glimpses of their personal lives on social media.

Arslan and Sussanne have been dating for the past few years. The couple often gives a glimpse of their time together on social media and has been seen enjoying vacations and attending events with friends and family.

Arslan is also the elder brother of television actor Aly Goni.

Meanwhile, Arslan Goni, who recently made headlines with his stint on the reality show “The Alliance,” opened up about a touching moment with his girlfriend Sussanne Khan during the show.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, he recalled Sussanne’s visit to The Alliance house, where she came to support him during his journey on the show. Asked about something Sussanne said during the visit that genuinely stayed with him, Arslan revealed, “She said, ‘I miss you.’”

The actor explained why the seemingly simple words meant so much to him. “That impacted me a lot because I was missing her too. Then we hugged, so it felt really good,” he said.

--IANS

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