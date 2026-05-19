Young athletes share field with Sachin Tendulkar during special visit to SRT10 Altevol Sports Academy in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, May 19 (IANS) The SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence Sports Academy in Ahmedabad witnessed an inspiring and emotionally charged day as cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar spent time with young athletes training at the academy, interacting closely with children, parents, and aspiring cricketers during a special engagement organised at the facility.

This is the second such academy in India backed by Sachin Tendulkar after the flagship SRT10 Global Academy at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Joining the children on the field for cricket activities and informal sessions, Tendulkar encouraged young athletes to embrace discipline, patience, and the joy of learning through sport. His interaction created memorable moments for trainees and families gathered at the academy, many of whom described the experience as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Speaking after the event, Sachin Tendulkar said, “The most important thing for any young child is not where they begin, but whether they are given the opportunity to grow. Over the last few years, I’ve increasingly felt that India’s sporting future will be shaped by how seriously we invest in grassroots ecosystems and encourage children to enjoy sport without fear or pressure. When children step onto a field, they are not just playing a sport, they are learning discipline, teamwork, resilience, and self-belief. Seeing the energy and curiosity among these young athletes in Ahmedabad was genuinely heartening, and I hope platforms like these continue to inspire many more children to dream through sport.”

Chirag Patel, CEO, SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence , said, "Today was a special day for all of us. Sharing the field with Sachin Tendulkar gave the young dreamers a real sense of belief and purpose. His presence brought alive the values this academy stands for: humility, hard work, discipline, and commitment to constant improvement. The energy and excitement we witnessed today will stay with these young athletes for a very long time."

The visit also underlined the growing importance of structured sporting ecosystems in emerging urban centres like Ahmedabad, where increasing access to world-class training and mentorship is helping shape a stronger culture of grassroots sport. The academy’s emphasis extends beyond technical skills, focusing equally on confidence-building, discipline, mental resilience, and long-term athlete development.

Parents and children from across Ahmedabad and neighbouring regions attended the interaction, with the event further reinforcing the academy’s long-term commitment towards creating meaningful sporting opportunities for young talent across the region.

--IANS

hs/