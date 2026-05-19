Women investors’ AUM share in CAMS-serviced funds grows faster than men's

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Women’s share of CAMS‑serviced AUM rose to Rs 11.3 trillion from Rs 10 trillion a year earlier, a 13 per cent increase compared with 11 per cent growth among men, a report said on Tuesday.

The report from registrar and transfer agent to mutual funds, Computer Age Management Services Limited (CAMS), said that women hold Rs 11.3 trillion in mutual fund assets under management in CAMS-serviced funds and contributed Rs 3 trillion in gross inflows during FY26.

Total inflows from women investors increased from Rs 2.8 trillion in FY25 to Rs 3 trillion in FY26, it said.

Women accounted for 35 per cent of individual gross inflows during the year, highlighting their significant role in overall investor contribution.

The report pointed to a clear evolution from "participation to purposeful investing, with women increasingly adopting diversified products and long-term wealth creation strategies."

The number of women investors reached 13.2 million, with 2.2 million new investors added in FY26, the firm said, adding that women accounted for 29 per cent of live systematic investment plans.

“Women across metros and emerging regions in India are reshaping the investment landscape, driven by rising financial independence and growing awareness of wealth-building products. This reflects a clear shift in women’s long-term wealth creation behaviour and investment confidence,” said Anuj Kumar, Managing Director, CAMS.

Nearly 75 per cent of women investors are below 50, with sharp growth seen in the under‑35 segment.

Equity remained the dominant theme in portfolios, posting 10 per cent growth in AUM between March 2025 and March 2026, while hybrid and solution-orientated funds are seeing faster growth, indicating rising diversification and goal-based investing.

Hybrid and solution‑oriented schemes together accounted for roughly 34 per cent of incremental AUM growth.

The report also highlighted behavioural shifts, with women investors displaying increasing comfort with digital and assisted channels, alongside a growing inclination towards multi-asset portfolios that are aligned with long-term financial goals.

Cities beyond the top 30 now contribute 45 per cent of women investors, signalling deeper penetration beyond top urban centres.

—IANS

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