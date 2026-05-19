PM Modi, Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen discuss bilateral ties in Oslo

Oslo, May 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with his Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen, in Norway's Oslo on Tuesday, discussing bilateral ties.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George and other officials attended the meeting.

PM Modi and Mette Frederiksen had earlier held a telephonic conversation in September last year, where they had reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the Green Strategic Partnership.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and his Icelandic counterpart Kristrun Frostadottir held a meeting in Oslo.

PM Modi also met his Finnish counterpart, Petteri Orpo, in Oslo ahead of the third India-Nordic Summit.

The MEA stated, “The Summit will build upon the two previous Summits held in Stockholm in April 2018 and in Copenhagen in May 2022, and will impart a more strategic dimension to India’s relationship with the Nordic countries, especially in technology and innovation; green transition and renewable energy; sustainability; blue economy; defence; space and the Arctic."

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Norway on Monday as part of the fourth leg of his five-nation visit. In a special gesture, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store personally received him at the airport.

On Monday, PM Modi held a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store, discussing bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues. The two leaders agreed to strengthen ties between India and Norway in the fields of trade and investment, blue economy, circular economy, renewable energy, education, science and technology, AI, space and the Arctic

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store held restricted and delegation-level talks in Oslo. The leaders agreed to elevate India-Norway relations to a Green Strategic Partnership, which marks a milestone in advancing collaboration in the areas of clean energy, blue economy and green transition. The two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Norway relationship and agreed to strengthen it further in the areas of trade and investment, blue economy, circular economy, renewable energy, education, science and technology, AI, space and the Arctic," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X

"Both leaders noted the immense opportunities arising from the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement especially in trade, technology collaboration and job creation. The leaders exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues. PM Jonas Gahr Store of Norway conveyed strong support in India’s and global fight against terrorism. They agreed to advance cooperation in the multilateral fora," he added.

PM Modi attended the India-Norway Business and Research Summit in Oslo, highlighting the growing momentum in bilateral economic cooperation after the implementation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement.

PM Modi also held a meeting with Norway's King Harald V at the Royal Palace in Oslo. PM Modi was also conferred with Norway’s highest civilian honour for foreign Heads of Government, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit.

--IANS

akl/sd/