May 19, 2026 5:54 PM हिंदी

SLC rejects financial crisis claims, says operations continue without disruption

SLC rejects financial crisis claims, says operations continue without disruption

Colombo, May 19 (IANS) Sri Lanka Cricket has strongly denied reports suggesting that the board is facing a financial crisis following the appointment of a Cricket Transformation Committee, calling such claims ‘entirely false and misleading.’

In a statement issued on Monday, SLC clarified that the committee was appointed by the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs under the powers granted through Sections 32 and 33 of the Sports Law No. 25 of 1973, as amended.

The board stated that the appointment legally empowers the committee to oversee and administer all affairs of Sri Lanka Cricket, including its finances, assets, administration, and management, until a new Executive Committee is elected.

“SLC wishes to reiterate that reports suggesting that the organisation is unable to manage its finances or that its financial administration has been adversely affected following the appointment of the Transformation Committee are entirely false and misleading,” the board said in a release.

According to SLC, the appointment has already been published in the Government Gazette, granting the committee “full legal authority” to act on behalf of the cricket board in all financial and administrative matters.

The release further explained that under the Sports Law, the powers, functions, management, and control of the institution automatically vest in the committee appointed by the Sports Minister to administer the organisation.

“Accordingly, the duly appointed Transformation Committee is fully empowered and mandated to administer and manage the affairs of Sri Lanka Cricket, including all financial operations and obligations of the organisation, until the election of a new Executive Committee,” SLC stated.

The board also stressed that its day-to-day activities continue without disruption despite speculation surrounding the administrative changes. “Sri Lanka Cricket continues to carry out its day-to-day operations, including meeting all financial obligations and administrative functions, without any interruption or hindrance,” the release said.

SLC added that all payments to suppliers, service providers, employees, players, and other stakeholders continue to be settled on time.

The clarification comes amid growing scrutiny over governance and administrative developments in Sri Lankan cricket following the formation of the Transformation Committee by the country’s Sports Ministry.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

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