May 19, 2026 4:11 PM हिंदी

Pooja Gor on playing Sandhya in 'Looteri Dulhan': She's fighting for her own identity

Pooja Gor on playing Sandhya in 'Looteri Dulhan': She's fighting for her own identity

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actress Pooja Gor will be seen as a cop in the upcoming web series “Looteri Dulhan”.

She has been roped in to essay the character of Sub-Inspector Sandhya Yadav, a fearless and determined officer navigating a bizarre crime wave that has shaken Madhya Pradesh.

Sandhya is investigating a series of mysterious cases where brides loot their grooms and disappear overnight.

Shedding further light on her character, Pooja said that she was drawn to the emotional depth of Sandhya.

Pooja shared, “What attracted me to 'Looteri Dulhan' was how emotionally layered Sandhya is. She is strong and fearless on the outside, but internally she’s constantly battling judgment, expectations, and the pressure to prove herself. She isn’t just solving a case, she’s fighting for her own identity in a world that constantly tries to define women in limited ways.”

She further added, “The dynamic between Sandhya and Maya is what makes the story so gripping. They stand on opposite sides of the law, but both are shaped by survival and patriarchy in different ways. As an actor, it was exciting to explore a character who is ambitious, vulnerable, obsessive, and empathetic all at once. Sandhya’s journey is intense, emotional, and deeply human.”

Directed by Glen Barretto and Ankush Mohla, "Looteri Dulhan" is slated to premiere on Hungama OTT on 19th May this year.

Accompanying Pooja, the project will also see Sanvikaa, Manmohan Tiwari, and Rajeev Pandey in crucial roles, along with others.

The 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya' actress dropped the captivating trailer of the show on social media with the caption, "Kahaani mein twist!!! Har missing dulhan ke peeche ek naya jhoot chhupa hai…

Aur main uss sach ke bahut kareeb hoon...Dekhiye mera naya show “Looteri Dulhan” sirf Hungama OTT par (sic)".

Meanwhile, Pooja was recently seen in Saqib Saleem-led crime drama, "Kaptaan".

--IANS

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