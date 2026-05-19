‘Kartik is proving to be just as good at No. 4’: Raina compares CSK youngster to Badrinath

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina believes Chennai Super Kings may have found a long-term answer for their crucial number four position in young Kartik Sharma, drawing comparisons with former CSK mainstay S. Badrinath after the youngster’s impressive run in IPL 2026.

Raina compared Kartik’s temperament and role clarity to Badrinath, who was regarded as one of CSK’s most dependable middle-order batters during the franchise’s early years, stating that Kartik has begun showing similar traits in pressure situations this season.

“At number four, Badrinath always delivered for CSK. The way he batted and handled that role was top-class. Now, I feel young Kartik Sharma is playing that same role really well. He plays spin confidently, rotates the strike smartly, handles pace without trouble, and stays calm under pressure,” Raina told JioStar.

Raina further explained that those qualities were exactly what made Badrinath such an important player for Chennai’s batting unit, saying, “These were exactly Badrinath's strengths, and Kartik is showing the same qualities.”

The praise comes after a strong run of performances from the 20-year-old, who has begun repaying the franchise's faith in him following his high-profile signing ahead of the season.

Kartik has looked increasingly assured in the middle order over CSK’s last five matches, scoring 32 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, 71 against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 20 against LSG in Chennai, an unbeaten 41 against Delhi Capitals, and an unbeaten 54 against Mumbai Indians.

His recent knocks have highlighted not just attacking ability, but also composure in chases and the capacity to anchor innings through the middle overs, attributes long associated with Badrinath during CSK’s title-winning era. Raina also pointed to the youngster’s temperament and value to the side while backing CSK’s investment in him.

Having shared several important partnerships with Badrinath during his own CSK career, Raina said the comparison was based on experience and understanding of the demands of the role.

“CSK spent good money on him, and he is living up to it. He is a quality player. I have shared many partnerships with Badrinath, and Kartik is proving to be just as good at number four,” Raina added.

--IANS

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