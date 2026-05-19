May 19, 2026 5:51 PM हिंदी

India leads global workplace AI adoption with 41 pc daily users: Report

India leads global workplace AI adoption with 41 pc daily users: Report

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) India emerged as a global leader in artificial intelligence adoption, with 41 per cent of employees reporting that they use AI nearly every day, a report said on Tuesday.

The report from ADP Research said that around 80 per cent of employees in India use AI at least multiple times a week – the highest levels recorded across all surveyed markets.

Indian usage is significantly higher, as only half of the workers surveyed globally use AI multiple times a week. Nigeria (39 per cent) and Vietnam (36 per cent) followed India in terms of daily AI usage.

However, the findings also revealed a growing disconnect between AI adoption and perceived productivity.

While 30 per cent of daily AI users reported being fully engaged, they were four times more likely than non-users to feel less productive.

As AI took over routine tasks, employees felt their contributions were harder to quantify and evaluate, the report noted.

"India is among the leading adopters of AI at work, but high adoption alone does not guarantee greater productivity. Many employees carry a quiet anxiety about the future of their careers, and whether AI is making their contribution harder to measure,” said Rahul Goyal, managing director, ADP India and Southeast Asia.

“Ultimately, the organisations that succeed will be those that invest in making their people more adaptable, not just more efficient," he added.

Frequent AI use is also linked to higher engagement and lower stress as AI users on a daily basis reported mental stress at 11 per cent versus 23 per cent for non‑users.

Daily users were also more likely than less frequent users to feel their jobs are safe from elimination, indicating a strong link between regular AI use and job confidence.

Women in India are using AI more frequently than men, with 44 per cent using AI nearly every day at work compared to 40 per cent.

—IANS

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