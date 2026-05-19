Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon shell out perfect romantic vibes in 'Mashooqa' track from 'Cocktail 2'

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) The makers of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer "Cocktail 2" have released the latest track from the forthcoming romantic entertainer titled “Mashooqa”.

Featuring Shahid and Kriti, the song is full of fun beats, flirtation, and carefree chemistry. It perfectly captures the thrill of young love and spontaneous connection.

With tunes by Universal Music, Mashooqa” has been scored by Pritam. While the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the track has been crooned by Raghav Chaitanya, Mahmood, and Ruaa Kayy. The Italian parts of the drama have been written, co-composed, and performed by Mahmood.

Sharing the romantic song with the music lovers, makers Maddock Films penned, "The girl you can only have in your dreams! #Mashooqa Song out now! #Cocktail2 in cinemas on 19th June (sic)."

Talking about the track, Shahid said, “Mashooqa has a vibe that pulls you in instantly. Kriti and I genuinely had such a blast shooting this one because it doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s stylish, playful and just a lot of fun. It’s the kind of song that makes you want to let go a little, turn the volume up and enjoy the moment. Pure summer energy.”

Kriti added, “This song is such a vibe. It’s groovy, flirty and reminds me of Sicily — both musically and visually. Shahid and I were just being our goofy selves and having a blast. I feel audiences are really going to enjoy this one because it has a very fresh sound and energy.”

Prior to this, the makers had unveiled the “Jab Talak” from the highly-awaited flick.

"Cocktail 2" is set to release in the cinema halls on June 19.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie is believed to be a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit "Cocktail", which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty as the lead.

--IANS

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