April 30, 2026 12:53 AM हिंदी

Yogi govt takes 2,493 elderly on spiritual, cultural tours; Amrit Udyan visit among key highlights

Yogi govt takes 2,493 elderly on spiritual, cultural tours; Amrit Udyan visit among key highlights

Lucknow, April 29 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is continuing with a series of initiatives aimed at ensuring the dignity, comfort and mental well-being of senior citizens across the state.

As part of programmes run by the Social Welfare Department, elderly citizens are being taken on visits to religious, cultural and historical sites, an effort aimed at bringing enthusiasm and positivity into their lives.

From the financial year 2022 to 2026, a total of 2,493 senior citizens living in old-age homes in Uttar Pradesh have been taken on such tours.

Officials from the Social Welfare Department stated that from the financial year 2022-23 to 2025-26, a total of 2,493 senior citizens have been taken to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Magh Mela and Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In addition, periodic visits to nearby religious sites are also organised.

Recently, 211 elderly citizens from various districts of the NCR zone of Uttar Pradesh were taken on a special visit to the Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

During the visit, they experienced the garden’s greenery, beauty and serene surroundings. The programme was designed to provide a pleasant, informative and inspiring experience for the participants.

The department ensured all necessary arrangements, including transportation, refreshments, security and other facilities.

Keeping religious sentiments in mind, the government also enabled 1,515 senior citizens to take a holy dip during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025.

Additionally, 767 elderly participants fulfilled their long-cherished wish by bathing at the Sangam during the Magh Mela 2026.

Participation in these events brought them spiritual satisfaction and inner peace.

This initiative is not limited to large-scale tours. Elderly residents of old-age homes across various districts are also regularly taken to nearby temples, religious sites and places of interest.

These visits help maintain their enthusiasm, reduce feelings of loneliness and foster a positive outlook towards life.

The initiative reflects the Yogi government’s approach of recognising senior citizens not just as members of families, but as valuable assets of society, while working continuously for their dignity and well-being.

--IANS

pgh/uk

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