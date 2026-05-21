'Enhanced India's prestige on global stage': Farming community hails PM Modi on receiving FAO's highest honour

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) In a moment of immense national pride, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honoured with the prestigious 'Agricola Medal', the highest award of the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

The recognition celebrates his visionary leadership in transforming India's agriculture sector and strengthening global food security.

Padma Shri Bharat Bhushan Tyagi expressed his deep delight over the international honour.

Speaking to IANS on Thursday, Tyagi described the award as a matter of great pride for the entire country.

"This honour is intrinsically linked to the vision of moving forward with renewed resolve," the Padma Shri awardee said.

He specially commended Prime Minister Modi for bringing coarse grains, particularly millets, into the global spotlight.

According to Tyagi, Prime Minister Modi has significantly enhanced India's prestige on the world stage.

Since 2014, substantial progress has been made in increasing farmers' income and boosting the production of high-quality agricultural produce.

Tyagi highlighted that ensuring food security under all circumstances and earning international recognition have been key priorities, leading to a fundamental transformation in the agricultural sector that is now directly benefiting millions of Indians.

Adding to the wave of joy, the renowned farming couple affectionately known as 'Kisan Chacha' and 'Kisan Chachi' also expressed their happiness.

Rajkumari Devi, a resident of Anandpur village in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, received the Padma Shri in 2019, while her husband was conferred the 'Kisan Shri' award in 2007.

Through sheer determination and hard work, the couple has built a successful rural enterprise producing handmade pickles, emerging as inspiring models of rural entrepreneurship.

The couple noted that this FAO honour carries immense significance for India's global standing.

They said that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has made remarkable strides in food security and agriculture.

The world is now acknowledging and appreciating India's progressive agricultural policies and development model.

They believe the Agricola Medal will serve as a major source of inspiration for farmers and the entire agricultural community across the nation.

The honour comes as a powerful validation of India's focused efforts towards sustainable farming, millet promotion, and empowering small farmers.

It reinforces the Indian government's commitment to transforming agriculture into a vibrant and resilient sector.

This global recognition has filled the hearts of farmers and citizens alike with renewed pride and optimism for the future of Indian agriculture.

--IANS

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