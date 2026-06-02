'Yogasana enhanced flexibility level of cricketers at MPCA': Aarti Pal, India’s first-ever Arjuna Awardee Yogasana athlete

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) When Aarti Pal began working with cricketers at the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), she was not trying to turn them into Yogasana athletes. Instead, she wanted to understand how yoga could help improve performance in a sport that demands explosive movement, technical precision, and mental resilience.

What she discovered only reinforced a belief she has carried throughout her journey as an athlete, researcher, and educator: yoga belongs far beyond the confines of wellness centres and meditation halls.

The inaugural World Yogasana Championship is set to be hosted at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad from June 4 to 8. The historic event features over 500 elite athletes from more than 60 countries, showcasing Yogasana as a globally recognised competitive sport.

For Aarti, India's first Yogasana athlete to receive the Arjuna Award, yoga is not simply a practice. It is a science, a sporting discipline, and, increasingly, a performance tool that can benefit athletes across every sport. “Actually, I feel that yoga should become an essential part of every sport. Every sport requires certain fundamental skills that can be developed effectively through the practice of Yogasana and other yogic disciplines,” Aarti told IANS in an exclusive conversation.

Her conviction stems not only from years of academic research but also from hands-on work with athletes.

“While working with the cricketers of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), when Amay Khurasiya was serving as the chief coach, we had the opportunity to work closely with the players. Although there is already considerable research available on the subject, our own observations also highlighted several significant benefits of yoga for athletes,” she said.

One of the clearest improvements, according to Aarti, came in flexibility, a physical attribute often associated with yoga, but equally important in elite sport. “One of the most noticeable improvements was in flexibility. Flexibility is a key component in Yogasana, but it is equally important in almost every sport. Through regular Yogasana practice, we observed a marked enhancement in the flexibility levels of the cricketers.”

She believes the benefits extend much further than mobility and movement. “Another important area was injury prevention. For any athlete, staying injury-free is crucial for maintaining performance and consistency. While injury rehabilitation is undoubtedly important after an athlete gets injured, it is always better to focus on prevention whenever possible.”

Drawing on a principle familiar to both medicine and sport, Aarti added, “As the saying goes, prevention is better than cure. In this regard, Yogasana and other yoga practices proved to be highly beneficial in reducing the risk of injuries and improving overall physical preparedness.”

Yet the area she believes is most undervalued is the mental side of the game. “Beyond the physical benefits, emotional stability and mental focus are equally important for sporting success. Every athlete faces pressure, expectations, and challenging situations during competition. Practices such as Pranayama and meditation help athletes remain emotionally balanced, mentally focused, and calm under pressure.

“These practices also contribute significantly to building mental resilience, which is often the difference between success and failure at the highest level of sport,” she stated.

For Aarti, these lessons from cricket reinforce a larger point. “For these reasons, I believe yoga should not be limited to cricket alone. It can become an essential component of training across all sports. Integrating yoga into an athlete's routine can enhance physical fitness, improve mental well-being, and ultimately contribute to better sporting performance.

“In my view, yoga offers a holistic approach to athlete development and has the potential to positively impact performance in every sporting discipline,” she mentioned.

That holistic approach is central to Aarti’s own philosophy. A PhD holder in Yoga Science and former Assistant Professor of Yoga Science at the University of Patanjali, she approaches Yogasana through an interdisciplinary lens that combines sport, science, and lifestyle.

“As a doctorate in Yoga Science, I have not just studied Asanas. When we study Yoga Science, it involves many different subjects and follows an interdisciplinary approach. Along with Asanas, I have studied the complete philosophy of yoga, as well as its physiological and psychological dimensions. Yoga is a comprehensive science that encompasses a wide range of disciplines,” she stated.

Her academic background has shaped the way she coaches athletes. “Beyond physical training, sports science, sports psychology, and nutrition all play a crucial role in an athlete's performance. These elements are deeply connected to Yogasana as well. When I coach athletes, I do not only train them in Asanas. I also guide them in Pranayama, meditation, dietary habits, and overall lifestyle management.”

For Aarti, excellence in sport begins with discipline away from competition.

“Success in any sport, including Yogasana, requires discipline. And discipline is not merely about sitting quietly in a classroom or following instructions. True discipline is reflected in the way you live your life. It is about what time you wake up, what time you sleep, what you eat, how much you eat, and how consistently you follow healthy habits. All these factors are extremely important,” Aarti said.

While her work with cricketers highlights yoga's sporting applications, Aarti also sees Yogasana itself undergoing a transformation. Once viewed primarily as a wellness practice, it is now attracting a younger generation eager to pursue it competitively.

“Yogasana, as a part of yoga, is not a new thing. Rather, I would say that it comes from our ancient science and ancient art, which is known as yoga. If we talk about yoga, it is actually a complete tree, and Yogasana is one of its branches.”

She believes formal recognition has played a major role in changing perceptions. “After Yogasana received a formal structure and recognition from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Ministry of Ayush in 2020, it was recognised as a priority sport. Since then, Yogasana has covered a remarkable journey.

“Our Prime Minister, through International Yoga Day in 2015, gave yoga recognition as a global subject. But if we look at the audience of yoga, it is often limited to people who are either suffering from diseases or senior citizens. Yogasana, however, is something that has become a point of attraction for youngsters and youth.”

The historic Arjuna Award recognition, she says, has accelerated that shift. “This nomination has once again increased the attraction of youngsters towards the sport.”

As competitive Yogasana evolves, Aarti believes aspiring athletes must embrace a new mindset. “Actually, most people look at yoga primarily as a practice for wellness. So, first of all, I would like to clarify that Yogasana is a part of yoga, and in Yogasana sport, we have adopted Yogasana in a competitive sporting format.”

“Therefore, it is important to understand that when we practise Yogasana as a sport, we need to follow a structured curriculum and a different approach to training,” she added.

The sport now features a syllabus of around 250 asanas, multiple categories, and performance events that blend movement with music. For Aarti, adaptation and openness are key to future growth. “As a Yogasana athlete, the first requirement is to keep an open mind.”

That mindset, she believes, will help Yogasana continue to expand its footprint, not only as a competitive sport but also as a tool capable of shaping stronger, healthier, and more resilient athletes across disciplines. And if her experience with cricketers is any indication, the sport's impact may already be extending well beyond the yoga mat.

--IANS

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