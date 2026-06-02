MPL 2026: Rajat Patidar-led Gwalior Cheetahs challenge Ujjain Falcons in opener

Gwalior, June 2 (IANS) Having successfully guided the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to back-to-back IPL crowns, Rajat Patidar is set to begin a new chapter closer to home as he returns to lead Gwalior Cheetahs in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026.

Patidar will captain a side eager to make a breakthrough after reaching the semifinal in 2025 but narrowly missing out on a place in the final. Gwalior Cheetahs will feature in the opening match of the 2026 season when they face Ujjain Falcons on Wednesday at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

One of the most accomplished cricketers to emerge from Madhya Pradesh in recent years, Patidar has enjoyed a remarkable rise through domestic and franchise cricket. From playing a pivotal role in Madhya Pradesh's historic Ranji Trophy triumph to establishing himself as a leader on the IPL stage, the right-hander now returns to familiar surroundings with the ambition of guiding the Gwalior Cheetahs to their maiden title.

The team representing Gwalior will enter the new season with a balanced squad featuring a mix of experienced campaigners and promising young talent. Among them is Mangesh Yadav, the leading wicket-taker from the 2025 edition with 14 wickets, while the side will continue to benefit from the guidance of head coach Aditya Srivastava, under whose captaincy Madhya Pradesh ended a 69-year wait for the Ranji Trophy title in 2022.

Speaking ahead of the campaign, Patidar said, "It's always a special feeling to come back and play in Madhya Pradesh. The last couple of months have been memorable, but every new tournament brings fresh challenges and fresh motivation. The MPL has become an important platform for cricket in the state, and I'm excited to once again represent the Gwalior Cheetahs. We have a talented squad, a strong support staff, and a group that's hungry to succeed. Our focus is on playing positive cricket and giving ourselves the best chance to bring the trophy home."

The spotlight will firmly be on the opening clash of the tournament as Patidar's side take on Ujjain Falcons in what is their debut MPL campaign. The Falcons will be led by young all-rounder Madhav Tiwari, who arrives fresh from an impressive IPL season with Delhi Capitals, where his pace bowling and lower-order hitting earned him plaudits.

Alongside Tiwari, Ujjain Falcons feature players like Aryan Pandey, Yash Dubey, Chanchal Rathore, and Soham Patwardhan, making them one of the most intriguing teams in the competition. Former Madhya Pradesh cricketer Sunil Dholpure, who played 17 First-Class matches and 21 List A games, will be the coach for the side.

--IANS

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