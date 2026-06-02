Energy security: Small modular reactors can ensure reliable power supply for defence manufacturing

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) India’s defence production and data centre ambitions are converging on the same constraint -- reliable power – and small modular reactors (SMRs) can support precision-oriented power supply for defence manufacturing and their deployment in emerging defence corridors could prove transformative for mission-critical operations, experts said here on Tuesday.

“We cannot have energy transition without nuclear”, said Professor R. Srikanth, Dean of the School of Natural Sciences and Engineering, National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) at the policy dialogue on ‘Small Modular Reactors for Defence Manufacturing and Data Centre Operation’.

The dialogue was jointly organised by Chintan Research Foundation (CRF) and Finovista, in association with Manthan -- an initiative led by the Office of Principal Scientific Advisor.

The panel deliberated on several important themes, including the role of nuclear energy in India’s low-carbon transition, with participants highlighting the complementary role of nuclear and renewable energy in addressing rising power demand and intermittency challenges.

Discussions also focused on the contribution of nuclear energy to India’s future energy basket, particularly in the context of Viksit Bharat 2047 and expectations of increased reliance on non-fossil fuel-based power generation.

Shishir Priyadarshi, President, CRF, highlighted India’s growing future energy requirements, noting that nuclear energy would play an important role in meeting rising industrial and strategic demand.

He emphasised the need to address questions of cost, fuel security, regulation, deployment waste management and safety to enable scalable SMR adoption.

Vimal Kumar, Co-Founder, Finovista, highlighted the potential of SMRs to support reliable and precision-oriented power supply for defence manufacturing.

Prasenjit Pal, former CEO, NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Ltd, underscored that India’s 100 GW nuclear vision should now be treated as a strategic requirement rather than an aspiration, highlighting nuclear energy’s lower carbon footprint and long-term importance for energy security.

The panel discussion, chaired by Dr Debajit Palit, Centre Head, Centre for Climate Change and Energy Transition, CRF, convened experts from nuclear energy, defence manufacturing, digital infrastructure, finance, and public policy.

Discussions focused on the role of SMRs in supporting India’s low-carbon transition, strategic energy resilience, and mission-critical infrastructure requirements.

Rajnish Kumar, Chief Operating Officer (COO), National e-Governance Division (NeGD), MeitY, highlighted that reliability, resilience, and sovereignty are emerging requirements for e-governance systems, noting the potential of SMRs to support dependable power supply for critical infrastructure.

He emphasised that reliable and diversified power sources are essential to ensuring secure and uninterrupted digital governance.

--IANS

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